Three's Company

Designer: Lynette Jensen of Thimbleberries

Materials for Patchwork Pillow

1⁄4 yard red dot (pillow top)

1⁄4 yard gold print (pillow top)

1⁄4 yard green print (pillow top)

1 yard multicolor floral (pillow top and back)

1⁄4 yard green stripe (binding)

21" square muslin (lining)

21" square batting

18"-square pillow form

Finished pillow: 18" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances unless otherwise stated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut and Assemble Patchwork Pillow

Cut pieces in the following order.

From red dot, cut:

2--6-3⁄4×8-3⁄4" rectangles

From gold print, cut:

2--4-3⁄4×6-1⁄2" rectangles

2--2 -1⁄2×6-3⁄4" rectangles

From green print, cut:

2--6-3⁄4×8-3⁄4" rectangles

From multicolor floral, cut:

2--19×23" rectangles

1--6 -1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle

From green stripe, cut:

2--3×42" binding strips

1. Referring to Patchwork Pillow Assembly Diagram, lay out rectangles in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make pillow top. Press seams in one direction.

100193550_600.jpg

2. Layer pillow top with batting and muslin lining; baste. Quilt as desired. Trim batting and lining even with pillow top edges.

3. With wrong side inside, fold each multicolor floral 19×23" rectangle in half to form two double-thick 19×11-1⁄2" rectangles. (The double thickness makes the pillow back more stable.) Overlap folded edges of double-thick rectangles by about 4" to make a 19" square (Pillow Back Assembly Diagram). Baste 1⁄2" from edges to make pillow back.

100193553_600.jpg

4. Layer pillow top and back wrong sides together; join with 1⁄2" seam. Bind with green stripe binding strips using 1⁄2" seams. Insert pillow form through opening.

Materials for Stripe Pillow

1⁄4 yard green stripe (pillow top)

1⁄8 yard dark red print (pillow top)

2⁄3 yard red dot (pillow top and back)

19" square muslin (lining)

19" square batting

16"-square pillow form

Finished pillow: 16" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide,100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut and Assemble Stripe Pillow

Cut pieces in the following order.

From green stripe, cut:

2--4-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" rectangles

From dark red print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" rectangles

From red dot, cut:

2--16-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" rectangles

1--6-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" rectangle

1. Referring to Stripe Pillow Assembly Diagram, lay out rectangles. Sew together pieces to make pillow top. Press seams in one direction.

100193551_600.jpg

2. Layer pillow top with batting and muslin lining; baste. Quilt as desired. Trim batting and lining even with pillow top edges.

3. Using red dot 16-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" rectangles and referring to Cut and Assemble Patchwork Pillow, Step 3, assemble pillow back.

4. Layer pillow top and back with right sides together; join with 1⁄4" seam. Turn right side out. Insert pillow form through opening.

Materials for Appliqué Pillow

1⁄4 yard gold dot (block)

2⁄3 yard multicolor floral (block, pillow back)

1⁄4 yard green print (border, appliqués)

1⁄4 yard dark red print (appliqués)

19" square muslin (lining)

19" square batting

16"-square pillow form

Lightweight fusible web

Finished pillow: 16" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances unless otherwise stated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving at least 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From gold dot, cut:

3--4 -1⁄2×8- 1⁄2" rectangles

From multicolor floral, cut:

2--16-1⁄2×20- 1⁄2" rectangles

3--4- 1⁄2" squares

From green print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" border strips

2--2-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" border strips

3 of Pattern B

From dark red print, cut:

3 of Pattern A

Assemble Appliqué Pillow

1. Referring to Appliqué Pillow Assembly Diagram, lay out gold dot rectangles and multicolor floral squares in three vertical rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward multicolor floral squares. Join rows to make a block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100193552_600.jpg

2. Join green print short border strips to opposite edges of block. Add green print long border strips to remaining edges to make pillow top. Press all seams toward border.

3. Referring to Appliqué Pillow Assembly Diagram, position three dark red print A flowers and three green print B flower centers on pillow top. Fuse pieces in place and machine-blanket-stitch with black thread.

4. Layer pillow top with batting and muslin lining; baste. Quilt as desired. Trim batting and lining even with pillow top edges.