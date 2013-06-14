Summer Fun Pillow

Designer: Monica Solorio-Snow of Happy Zombie

Materials

21--5" squares assorted prints, solids, and stripes in green, red, yellow, and light blue (blocks)

2/3 yard solid cream (blocks, pillow back)

9--5" squares assorted prints in tan and cream (setting squares)

8--5" squares assorted blue prints (setting and corner triangles)

20" square muslin

20" square batting

16"-square pillow form

Finished pillow: 16" square

Finished block: 3" square

Quantities are for 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each of 16 assorted print, solid, or stripe 5" squares, cut:

1--1-1/2×3-1/2" rectangle

2--1-1/2" squares

From each of 5 remaining assorted print, solid, or stripe 5" squares, cut:

4--1-1⁄2" squares

From solid cream, cut:

2--16-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" rectangles

44--1-1⁄2" squares

From each assorted tan and cream print 5" square, cut:

1--3-1⁄2" setting square

From each assorted blue print 5" square, cut:

1--4-7/8" square, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 setting and corner triangles total

Assemble Blocks

1. Lay out one 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangle and two 1-1/2" squares from one print, solid, or stripe and four solid cream 1-1/2" squares in three horizontal rows (Diagram 1).

summer-funlg_3A.jpg

2. Sew together squares in each pieced row. Press seams toward center square.

3. Join rows to make a block (Diagram 2). Press seams toward center rectangle. Block should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances.

summer-funlg_3B.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make 16 blocks total.

Assemble and Quilt Pillow Top

1. Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, setting squares, and setting triangles in seven diagonal rows.

summer-funlg_4.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row, being careful not to stretch bias edges of triangles. Press seams toward setting squares and triangles.

3. Add corner triangles, again being careful not to stretch bias edges, to make pillow top. Press seams toward triangles.

4. Trim pillow top to 16-1⁄2" square.

5. Layer pillow top, batting, and muslin; baste. Quilt as desired. Trim batting and lining even with pillow top edges.

Finish Pillow

1. With wrong sides inside, fold two solid cream 16-1/2x20-1/2" rectangles in half to form two double-thick 10-1/4x16-1/2" rectangles. (The double thickness makes the pillow back more stable.) Overlap folded edges by about 4" to make a 16-1/2" square (Pillow Back Assembly Diagram). Baste around square to make pillow back.

summer-funlg_5_0.jpg