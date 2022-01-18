Starburst Pillow
Inspired by: Morning Breeze from designer Kelli Marshall of Simply Mackbeth Co.
Quilt tester: Martha Gamm
Finished size: 16" square
Finished block: 12" square
Materials
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
- 10" square each green print, yellow print, and coral print (pillow top)
- 2/3 yard dark blue print (pillow top, pillow back)
- 16-1/2"-square batting
- 18-1/2"-square muslin
- 16"-square pillow form
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From green print, cut:
- 12 —2-1/2" squares
From dark blue print, cut:
- 2—10-3/4 ×16-1/2" rectangles
- 1 —5-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 small triangles total
- 1—4-1/2" square
- 4—2-1/2 ×12-1/2" border strips
- 8 —2-1/2" squares
From yellow print, cut:
- 1—5-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 small triangles total
From coral print, cut:
- 2 —4-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 large triangles total
Assemble Pillow Top
Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.
1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two green print 2-1/2" squares and two dark blue print 2-1/2" squares in pairs. Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Four-Patch units total.
2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together a yellow print small triangle and a dark blue print small triangle. Add a coral large triangle to make triangle unit. The unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle units total.
3. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out Four-Patch units, triangle units, and dark blue print 4-1/2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make block. The block should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.
4. Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram, sew dark blue print 2-1/2×12-1/2" border strips to opposite block edges. Add remaining green print 2-1/2" squares to ends of remaining dark blue print border strips to make pieced border strips. Add pieced border strips to remaining block edges to make pillow top. Press seams in one direction. The pillow top should be 16-1/2" square including seam allowances.
Finish Pillow
1. Layer pillow top, batting square, and muslin square. Quilt as desired.
2. Turn one long edge of each dark blue print 10-3/4 ×16-1/2" rectangle under 1/4"; press. Turn under 1/4" again and stitch in place to hem. Each hemmed rectangle should be 10-1/4×16-1/2" including seam allowances.
3. Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed rectangle edges by 4" to make an 16-1/2" square. Stitch across overlaps to make pillow back.
4. Layer pillow top and pillow back with right sides together. Stitch 1/4" from edges to make pillow cover. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press.
5. Insert pillow form through opening to complete pillow.