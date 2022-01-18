Inspired by: Morning Breeze from designer Kelli Marshall of Simply Mackbeth Co.

Quilt tester: Martha Gamm

Finished size: 16" square

Finished block: 12" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

10" square each green print, yellow print, and coral print (pillow top)

green print, yellow print, and coral print (pillow top) 2/3 yard dark blue print (pillow top, pillow back)

16-1/2"-square batting

18-1/2"-square muslin

16"-square pillow form

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From green print, cut:

12 —2-1/2" squares

From dark blue print, cut:

2—10-3/4 ×16-1/2" rectangles

1 —5-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 small triangles total

1—4-1/2" square

4—2-1/2 ×12-1/2" border strips

8 —2-1/2" squares

From yellow print, cut:

1—5-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 small triangles total

From coral print, cut:

2 —4-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 large triangles total

Assemble Pillow Top

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two green print 2-1/2" squares and two dark blue print 2-1/2" squares in pairs. Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Four-Patch units total.

Starburst Pillow

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together a yellow print small triangle and a dark blue print small triangle. Add a coral large triangle to make triangle unit. The unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle units total.

Starburst Pillow

3. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out Four-Patch units, triangle units, and dark blue print 4-1/2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make block. The block should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Starburst Pillow

4. Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram, sew dark blue print 2-1/2×12-1/2" border strips to opposite block edges. Add remaining green print 2-1/2" squares to ends of remaining dark blue print border strips to make pieced border strips. Add pieced border strips to remaining block edges to make pillow top. Press seams in one direction. The pillow top should be 16-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Starburst Pillow

Finish Pillow

1. Layer pillow top, batting square, and muslin square. Quilt as desired.

2. Turn one long edge of each dark blue print 10-3/4 ×16-1/2" rectangle under 1/4"; press. Turn under 1/4" again and stitch in place to hem. Each hemmed rectangle should be 10-1/4×16-1/2" including seam allowances.

3. Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed rectangle edges by 4" to make an 16-1/2" square. Stitch across overlaps to make pillow back.

Starburst Pillow

4. Layer pillow top and pillow back with right sides together. Stitch 1/4" from edges to make pillow cover. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press.