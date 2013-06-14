Squares & Circles Pillows

No matter which pillow you choose-pieced squares or machine-appliquéd circles- each is a snap to create.

Designers: Cori Derksen and Myra Harder of Blue Meadow Designs

Materials

Squares Pillow:

3 -- 1/8-yard pieces pink-orange-and-green prints (blocks)

1/2 yard solid white (sashing, pillow back)

12-1/2" square muslin (lining)

12"-square polyester pillow form

Circles Pillow:

6x18" rectangle each solid pink and solid orange (appliqués)

3/4 yard solid white (appliqué foundation, pillow back)

12-1/2x20-1/2" rectangle muslin (lining)

12x20" polyester pillow form or polyester fiberfill

Lightweight fusible web

Cut and Assemble Squares Pillow

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the following order.

From each pink-orange-and-green print, cut:

3 -- 3-1/2" squares

From solid white, cut:

2 -- 12-1/2x16-1/2" rectangles

4 -- 1-1/4x12-1/2" sashing strips

12 -- 1-1/4x3-1/2" sashing strips

1. Referring to Squares Pillow Top Assembly Diagram, lay out nine pink-orange-and-green print 3-1/2" squares, the solid white 1-1/4x3-1/2" sashing strips, and the solid white 1-1/4x12-1/2" sashing strips.

img_squares-circles_2lg.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward print squares. Join rows and long sashing strips to complete pillow top. Press seams toward sashing strips. Pillow top should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Finish Squares Pillow

1. Layer pillow top and muslin 12-1/2" lining square. Stipple-quilt solid white sashing strips.

2. With wrong side inside, fold each solid white 12-1/2x16-1/2" rectangle in half to make two 12-1/2x8-1/4" double-thick pillow back rectangles (Squares Pillow Back Assembly Diagram).

img_squares-circles_3lg.jpg

3. Overlap folded edges of pillow back rectangles by about 4" to make a 12-1/2"-square pillow back; baste around outer edges.

4. Right sides together, join pillow back to quilted pillow top, stitching around all edges, to make pillow cover. Turn right side out and press.

5. Insert 12"-square pillow form through opening in pillow cover back. If desired, hand-stitch opening closed.

Cut Circles Pillow

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the following order. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over pattern. Use a pencil to trace the pattern six times, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto backs of designated fabrics; let cool.

3. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From each of solid pink and solid orange, cut:

3 of Circles Pattern

From solid white, cut:

2 -- 12-1/2x24-1/2" rectangles

1 -- 12-1/2x20-1/2" rectangle

Appliqué Circles Pillow Top

Referring to Circles Pillow Top Assembly Diagram, lay out appliqué circles on solid white 12-1/2x20-1/2" rectangle; fuse in place to make pillow top.

img_squares-circles_5lg.jpg

Finish Circles Pillow

1. Layer pillow top and muslin 12-1/2x20-1/2" lining rectangle. Stipple-quilt fused circles. Echo-quilt 1/4" around outer edge of each circle.

2. With wrong side inside, fold each solid white 12-1/2x24-1/2" rectangle in half to make two 12-1/2x12-1/4" double-thick pillow back rectangles (Circles Pillow Back Assembly Diagram).

img_squares-circles_6lg.jpg

3. Overlap folded edges of pillow back rectangles by about 4" to make a 12-1/2x20-1/2" pillow back; baste around outer edges.

4. Right sides together, join pillow back to quilted pillow top, stitching around all edges, to make pillow cover. Turn right side out and press.