Spring Twist Pillow

Quarter Log Cabin blocks in fresh green and purple prints twist and turn on a springtime pillow. Fabrics are from the Sonnet collection by Washington Street Studio .

Inspired by Baby Blocks from designer Sarah J. Maxwell of Designs by Sarah J

Project tester: Sarah Huechteman

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄8 yard white print (blocks A and B)

1⁄3 yard assorted green prints (A blocks)

1⁄3 yard assorted purple prints (B blocks)

3⁄8 yard light green print (pillow back)

1⁄3 yard gray print (binding)

20"-square pillow form

Finished size: 19-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 6-1⁄2" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white print, cut:

9--4" squares

From assorted green prints, cut five matching sets of:

1--2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle

1--2×4" rectangle

From remaining assorted green prints, cut five matching sets of:

1--2 ×7" rectangle

1--2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle

From assorted purple prints, cut four matching sets of:

1--2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle

1--2×4" rectangle

From remaining assorted purple prints, cut four matching sets of:

1--2 ×7" rectangle

1--2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle

From light green print, cut:

2--12-1⁄2 ×20" rectangles

From gray print, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Gather a white print 4" square, a 2×4" and 2×5-1⁄2" rectangle from one green print, and a 2×5-1⁄2" and a 2×7" rectangle from a second green print.

2) Referring to Diagram 1, sew together white print 4" square and green print 2×4" rectangle. Referring to Diagram 2, add matching green print 2×5-1⁄2" rectangle.

7002135-10705_d1_1400.jpg

7002135-10705_d2_1400.jpg

3) Referring to Diagram 3, join remaining green print 2×5-1⁄2" rectangle and matching green print 2×7" rectangle to Step 2 unit to make Block A. The block should be 7" square including seam allowances.

7002135-10705_d3_1400.jpg

4) Repeat steps 1-3 to make five A blocks total.

5) Using assorted purple prints instead of green prints, repeat steps 1-3 to make four B blocks.

Assemble Pillow Top

1) Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram for block orientation, alternate blocks in three rows.

7002135-10705_ptad_1400.jpg

2) Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete pillow top. Press seams in one direction. The pillow top should be 20" square including seam allowances.

Finish Pillow

1) Turn one long edge of each light green print 12-1⁄2 ×20" rectangle under 1⁄4"; press. Turn under 1⁄4" again and stitch in place to hem pillow back pieces. Each pillow back piece should be 12 × 20" including seam allowances.

2) Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces by 4" to make a 20" square. Stitch across overlaps to make pillow back.

7002135-10705_pbad_1400.jpg

3) Layer pillow top and pillow back with wrong sides together. Stitch a scant 1⁄4" from outer edges to make pillow cover.