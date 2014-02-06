Spot On! Pillow

Contrasting fabrics, eye-catching appliqués, and frayed edges create visual and textural appeal in this pillow. You'll quilt the pillow top before creating the ragged-edge look.

Designer: Jenni Paige

Materials

Large scraps of assorted cream batiks and prints (blocks)

Scraps of black batiks (appliqués)

20" square muslin (lining)

17" square backing fabric

20" square lightweight batting

Quilt basting spray

16"-square pillow form

Finished pillow: 16" square

Finished block: 8" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄2" seam allowances. Sew with wrong sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for the Circle Pattern.

From assorted cream batiks and prints, cut:

4--3×9" rectangles for position 4

8--3×7" rectangles for positions 2 and 3

4--3×5" rectangles for position 1

4--5" squares

From black batiks, cut:

2 of Circle Pattern

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a cream batik or print 5" square and a position 1 rectangle (Diagram 1). Press seam toward position 1 rectangle.

100548829_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, add a cream batik or print position 2 rectangle to top edge of pieced Step 1 unit. Press seam toward added rectangle.

100548830_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, add a cream batik or print position 3 rectangle to right side of pieced Step 2 unit. Press seam as before.

100548831_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, add a cream batik or print position 4 rectangle to top of pieced Step 3 unit to make a block. Press seam as before. The block should be 9" square including seam allowances.

100548832_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Pillow

1. Referring to photo lay out blocks in pairs. Sew together blocks in each pair; press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make pillow top. The pillow top should be 17" square including seam allowances. Place a black batik circle on two cream batik or print squares; baste in place.

2. Layer pillow top, batting, and muslin lining.

3. Quilt as desired (be careful not to catch seam allowances so they can be clipped later). A spiral design is machine-quilted in each appliqué; parallel lines are stitched elsewhere.

4. Trim lining and batting even with pillow top edges. Machine-baste layers of pillow top 3⁄8" from outside edges.

5. To fray pillow top raw edges, make 1⁄4"-deep cuts 1⁄2" apart in the seams. Then machine-wash the pillow top in a warm-water-wash and cool-rinse cycle with a small amount of detergent; machine-dry.