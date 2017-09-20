Snuggle-Up Pillowcase
Wrap up a body pillow with the simplest-ever pillowcase using a single piece of plush fabric. You'll want to snuggle up with it every night! Fabrics are from the Dolce Vita Cuddle collection for Shannon Fabrics.
Materials
- 1-1/4 yards blue print plush
- 20x50" body pillow insert
Finished pillowcase: 20x55" (fits a standard body pillow)
Yardages and cutting are based on 58" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1/2" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabric
From blue print plush, cut:
- 1--41x58" rectangle
Assemble Pillowcase:
1. Fold the blue print plush 41x58" rectangle in half with right sides (printed sides) together to make a 20-1/2x58" rectangle. Pin together long edges and one set of short edges.
2. Sew together along pinned edges, pivoting at corner, to make pillowcase body.
TIP: We used a piece of plush fabric as a leader strip, so we started sewing smoothly before we got to the pillowcase fabric. Clip the leader strip off when you've finished sewing the edges.
3. Clip corners just inside seam allowance. Turn to right side. Use a chopstick or eraser end of a pencil to gently push out corners.
4. Turn under unsewn edge of pillowcase body 2-1/2" to inside; finger press and pin.
5. Stitch turn-under in place using left side of presser foot as a guide (sewing about 3/8" from cut edge of turn-under).
6. Stitch again about 3/8" from first row of stitching to complete pillowcase.
7. Insert body pillow into pillowcase.
TIP: Leave plastic bag or wrapping on pillow insert while slipping inside pillowcase, then remove.