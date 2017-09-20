Snuggle-Up Pillowcase

Wrap up a body pillow with the simplest-ever pillowcase using a single piece of plush fabric. You'll want to snuggle up with it every night! Fabrics are from the Dolce Vita Cuddle collection for Shannon Fabrics .

Materials

1-1/4 yards blue print plush

20x50" body pillow insert

Finished pillowcase: 20x55" (fits a standard body pillow)

Yardages and cutting are based on 58" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1/2" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabric

From blue print plush, cut:

1--41x58" rectangle

img_5452web-525x347.jpg

Assemble Pillowcase:

1. Fold the blue print plush 41x58" rectangle in half with right sides (printed sides) together to make a 20-1/2x58" rectangle. Pin together long edges and one set of short edges.

img_5455web_0-525x372.jpg

2. Sew together along pinned edges, pivoting at corner, to make pillowcase body.

TIP: We used a piece of plush fabric as a leader strip, so we started sewing smoothly before we got to the pillowcase fabric. Clip the leader strip off when you've finished sewing the edges.

img_5457web_0-525x219.jpg

3. Clip corners just inside seam allowance. Turn to right side. Use a chopstick or eraser end of a pencil to gently push out corners.

4. Turn under unsewn edge of pillowcase body 2-1/2" to inside; finger press and pin.

img_5461web-525x489.jpg

5. Stitch turn-under in place using left side of presser foot as a guide (sewing about 3/8" from cut edge of turn-under).

img_5462web-525x434.jpg

6. Stitch again about 3/8" from first row of stitching to complete pillowcase.

img_5463-525x350.jpg

7. Insert body pillow into pillowcase.

TIP: Leave plastic bag or wrapping on pillow insert while slipping inside pillowcase, then remove.