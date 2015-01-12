Shades of Lavender

Geometric patterns in springtime colors take center stage on this delightful pillow duet. Fabrics are from the Piccadilly collection by Paintbrush Studio .

Inspired by Homemade Happiness from designer Joanna Figueroa of Fig Tree & Co.

Materials for Small Pillow

1⁄4 yard total assorted prints in purple, aqua, and teal (pillow top)

1⁄3 yard large floral (pillow top)

1⁄3 yard backing fabric

12"-square pillow form

Finished small pillow: 12" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted prints, cut:

12--2-1⁄2" squares

From large floral, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangles

2--2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles

1--4-1⁄2" square

From backing fabric, cut:

2--8-3⁄4×12-1⁄2" rectangles

Assemble Small Pillow Top

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares to make a short inner border. Press seam in one direction. The short inner border should be 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short inner border.

100605706_d1a_600.jpg

2. Sew together four assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares to make a long inner border. Press seams in one direction. The long inner border should be 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long inner border.

3. Join short inner borders to opposite edges of large floral print 4-1⁄2" square. Add long inner borders to remaining edges to make center unit (Diagram 2). Press all seams toward large floral print square. The center unit should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100605707_d2a_600.jpg

4. Join large floral 2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles to opposite edges of center unit. Add large floral 2-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangles to remaining edges to make small pillow top (Diagram 3). Press all seams toward center unit.

100605708_d3a_600.jpg

Finish Small Pillow

1. Turn under 1⁄4" along one long edge of each backing fabric 8-3⁄4×12-1⁄2" rectangle; press. Turn under same long edges 1⁄4" again; press. Topstitch folded edges to hem pillow back pieces.

2. Referring to Diagram 4, overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces about 4" to make a 12-1⁄2" square. Stitch across overlaps to make pillow back.

100605709_d4a_600.jpg

3. Layer small pillow top and pillow back with right sides together. Stitch around all edges to make pillow cover. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press. Insert 12"-square pillow form to complete pillow.

Materials for Large Pillow

5⁄8 yard total assorted prints in teal, aqua, and purple (pillow top)

3⁄8 yard backing fabric

18"-square pillow form

Finished large pillow: 18" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted prints, cut:

2--4-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangles

5--2-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangles

From backing fabric, cut:

2--11-3⁄4×18-1⁄2" rectangles

Assemble Large Pillow Top

1. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out assorted print 4-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" and 2-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangles.

100605710_d1b_600.jpg

2. Join rectangles to make large pillow top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Large Pillow

1. Turn under 1⁄4" along one long edge of each backing fabric 11-3⁄4×18-1⁄2" rectangle; press. Turn under same long edges 1⁄4" again; press. Topstitch folded edges to hem pillow back pieces.

2. Referring to Diagram 6, overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces about 4" to make an 18-1⁄2" square. Stitch across overlaps to make pillow back.

100605711_d2b_600.jpg