Shades of Lavender
Geometric patterns in springtime colors take center stage on this delightful pillow duet. Fabrics are from the Piccadilly collection by Paintbrush Studio.
Inspired by Homemade Happiness from designer Joanna Figueroa of Fig Tree & Co.
Materials for Small Pillow
- 1⁄4 yard total assorted prints in purple, aqua, and teal (pillow top)
- 1⁄3 yard large floral (pillow top)
- 1⁄3 yard backing fabric
- 12"-square pillow form
Finished small pillow: 12" square
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted prints, cut:
- 12--2-1⁄2" squares
From large floral, cut:
- 2--2-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangles
- 2--2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--4-1⁄2" square
From backing fabric, cut:
- 2--8-3⁄4×12-1⁄2" rectangles
Assemble Small Pillow Top
1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares to make a short inner border. Press seam in one direction. The short inner border should be 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short inner border.
2. Sew together four assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares to make a long inner border. Press seams in one direction. The long inner border should be 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long inner border.
3. Join short inner borders to opposite edges of large floral print 4-1⁄2" square. Add long inner borders to remaining edges to make center unit (Diagram 2). Press all seams toward large floral print square. The center unit should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.
4. Join large floral 2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles to opposite edges of center unit. Add large floral 2-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangles to remaining edges to make small pillow top (Diagram 3). Press all seams toward center unit.
Finish Small Pillow
1. Turn under 1⁄4" along one long edge of each backing fabric 8-3⁄4×12-1⁄2" rectangle; press. Turn under same long edges 1⁄4" again; press. Topstitch folded edges to hem pillow back pieces.
2. Referring to Diagram 4, overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces about 4" to make a 12-1⁄2" square. Stitch across overlaps to make pillow back.
3. Layer small pillow top and pillow back with right sides together. Stitch around all edges to make pillow cover. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press. Insert 12"-square pillow form to complete pillow.
Materials for Large Pillow
- 5⁄8 yard total assorted prints in teal, aqua, and purple (pillow top)
- 3⁄8 yard backing fabric
- 18"-square pillow form
Finished large pillow: 18" square
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted prints, cut:
- 2--4-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangles
- 5--2-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangles
From backing fabric, cut:
- 2--11-3⁄4×18-1⁄2" rectangles
Assemble Large Pillow Top
1. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out assorted print 4-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" and 2-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangles.
2. Join rectangles to make large pillow top. Press seams in one direction.
Finish Large Pillow
1. Turn under 1⁄4" along one long edge of each backing fabric 11-3⁄4×18-1⁄2" rectangle; press. Turn under same long edges 1⁄4" again; press. Topstitch folded edges to hem pillow back pieces.
2. Referring to Diagram 6, overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces about 4" to make an 18-1⁄2" square. Stitch across overlaps to make pillow back.
3. Layer large pillow top and pillow back with right sides together. Stitch around all edges to make pillow cover. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press. Insert 18"-square pillow form to complete pillow.