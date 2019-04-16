Sew Fun Footstool

Relax with your feet up on a bean bag ottoman made out of six large blocks. Fabrics are from the Rollakan collection by Cathy Nordstrom for Figo Fabrics .

Inspired by: Secret Sashing from designer Sheila Sinclair Snyder

Project tester: Martha Gamm

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

3⁄4 yard orange print (blocks)

1⁄4 yard pink floral (blocks)

2-1/4 yards light pink print (blocks)

2⁄3 yard pink print (blocks)

At least 60 ounces bean bag filler (such as Poly-Fil Biggie)

Finished size: 24×24×24"

Finished blocks: 12" square; 6" square; 6×12"

Cut Fabrics

From orange print, cut:

12--3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles

12--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

From pink floral, cut:

6--6-1⁄2" squares

From light pink print, cut:

48--2-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles

48 --2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

96--2-1⁄2" squares

From pink print, cut:

24--2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

24 --2-1⁄2" squares

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two orange print 3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles and one pink floral 6-1⁄2" square. Referring to Diagram 2, add two orange print 3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles to make a center unit. The unit should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make six center units total.

7002130-10857_d1_1400.jpg

7002130-10857_d2_1400.jpg

2) Referring to Diagram 3, sew together two light pink print 2-1⁄2" squares and one pink print 2-1⁄2" square. Referring to Diagram 4, add two light pink print 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles to make a corner unit. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 24 corner units total.

7002130-10857_d3_1400.jpg

7002130-10857_d4_1400.jpg

3) Referring to Diagram 5, sew together two light pink print 2-1⁄2" squares and one pink print 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangle. Referring to Diagram 6, add two light pink print 2-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles to make a sashing unit. The unit should be 6-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 24 sashing units total.

7002130-10857_d5_1400.jpg

7002130-10857_d6_1400.jpg

4) Referring to Diagram 7, lay out one center unit, four corner units, and four sashing units in three rows.

7002130-10857_d7_1400.jpg

5) Sew together units in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make a block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 24-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

6) Repeat steps 4 and 5 to make six blocks total.

Assemble Footstool

1) Sew together four blocks in a row (Diagram 8); press seams open. Referring to Diagram 9, fold row in half with right sides together. Sew together short edges to make a tube.

7002130-10857_d8_1400.jpg

7002130-10857_d9_1400.jpg

2) Align tube seams with corners of a remaining block (Diagram 10); sew together. Repeat with the remaining block, leaving a 6" opening for turning (Diagram 11), to make a footstool cover.

7002130-10857_d10_1400.jpg

7002130-10857_d11_1400.jpg