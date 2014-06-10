Seasons for Change

Create a pair of pillow topper quilts that represent different seasons so your decor can vary accordingly. When you're ready for a change, just flip over the pillow.

Designer: Avis Shirer

Materials

1⁄8 yard each of three assorted red prints and two assorted cream prints (flag block)

6×8" piece navy print (flag block)

Scraps of gold print, solid orange, and solid black (flag and snow block appliqués)

3⁄8 yard blue check (flag block, snow block appliqué foundation)

1⁄2 yard solid blue (snow block appliqué foundation, binding, ties)

5×8" piece white wool (snow block appliqués)

2--15" squares backing fabric

2--15" squares batting

24 assorted white buttons

5 black beads

2 square yellow beads

Lightweight fusible web

Purchased 18"-square pillow

Finished quilts: 12-1⁄2" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside the traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto backs of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From assorted red prints, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×10- 1⁄2" rectangles

1--2-1⁄2×5 -1⁄2" rectangle

From assorted cream prints, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×10- 1⁄2" rectangle

1--2-1⁄2×5 -1⁄2" rectangle

From navy print, cut:

1--4 -1⁄2×5 -1⁄2" rectangle

From gold print, cut:

5 of Pattern A

From solid orange, cut:

1 of Pattern C

From solid black, cut:

2 of Pattern D

From blue check, cut:

2--4-1⁄2×12- 1⁄2" rectangles

2--1-1⁄2×12 -1⁄2" strips

2--1-1⁄2v10 -1⁄2" strips

From solid blue, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

2--1-1⁄2×42" strips for ties

1--4-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle

From white wool, cut:

1 each of Pattern B and letters s, n, and w

6--1⁄4×2" strips

6--1⁄4×3" strips

Assemble and Appliqué Flag Block

1. Aligning long edges, sew together the cream print 2-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangle and the red print 2-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1). Press seam toward red print rectangle.

100234053_600.jpg

2. Join the navy print 5- 1⁄2×4- 1⁄2" rectangle to the Step 1 unit to make the flag top (Diagram 2). Press seam toward navy print rectangle.

100234054_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together two assorted red print 2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangles and the cream print 2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle to make the flag bottom. Press seams toward red print rectangles.

100234055_600.jpg

4. Join flag top and flag bottom to make the flag unit. Press seam in one direction.

5. Referring to Flag Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange five gold print A stars on the flag; fuse in place. Using threads that match the stars, machine-blanket-stitch around each star. (To add dimension to the appliqués, Avis waited to stitch them in place until after the quilt top was layered with batting and backing.)

100234056_600.jpg

6. Sew blue check 1-1⁄2×10- 1⁄2" strips to opposite edges of the flag unit. Join blue check 1-1⁄2×12 -1⁄2" strips to remaining edges of flag unit to complete flag block (Diagram 4). Press seams toward blue check strips.

100234057_600.jpg

100491939_600_0.jpg

Assemble and Appliqué Snow Block

1. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together two blue check 4-1⁄2×12 -1⁄2" rectangles and the solid blue 4-1⁄2×12 -1⁄2" rectangle to make the appliqué foundation. Press seams toward blue check rectangles.

100234058_600.jpg

2. Referring to Snow Appliqué Placement Diagram, lay out white wool letters s, n, and w, white wool B oval, orange C nose, and black D stars on the appliqué foundation; fuse in place.

100234059_600.jpg

3. Using threads that match the appliqué pieces and working from the bottom layer to the top, machine-blanket-stitch around each piece.

4. Again referring to Snow Appliqué Placement Diagram, lay out the white wool 1⁄4×2" and 1⁄4×3" strips in three snowflakes on the appliqué foundation. With white thread and a few machine zigzag stitches, tack the center of the snowflake strips and each end in place to complete the snow block.

Finish Quilts

1. Layer each pieced and appliquéd block with batting and backing 18" squares.

2. Quilt as desired. The featured quilts are stitched in the ditch; the snow block blue check backgrounds are stippled. After quilting, use white thread to hand-sew a white button on the ends of each snowflake strip. Using yellow thread, hand-sew a square yellow bead to each snowman eye. Using black thread, hand-sew black beads to the snowman face to make a mouth.

3. With right sides inside, fold each solid blue 1-1⁄2×42" strip in half lengthwise; sew together long edges. Cut each strip into four 10- 1⁄2"-long ties for eight ties total. Turn right side out; press.

4. From back of each quilted block, sew ends of two ties along each top and bottom edge (Tie Placement Diagram).

100234060_600.jpg