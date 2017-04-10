Seaside Throw Pillow

Combine Drunkard's Path and Four-Patch units in nautical prints for a throw pillow that channels seaside style. Fabrics are from the Whale of a Time collection by Deborah Edwards for Northcott .

Inspired by Four-Patch Petals from designer Sharon McConnell of Color Girl Quilts

Quilt tester: Martha Gamm

Materials

3⁄8 yard each green print and blue print (Drunkard's Path units, Four-Patch units)

7⁄8 yard white print (Drunkard's Path units, Four-Patch units, pillow back)

1--10" square each blue stripe, blue dot, green stripe, and white dot (Four-Patch units)

22" square pillow form

Finished quilt: 21-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 10" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Be sure to transfer dots (matching points) to templates, then to fabric pieces. These dots are necessary when joining pieces.

From green print, cut:

8 of Pattern B

2--1-1⁄4×22" strips

2--1-1⁄4×20-1⁄2" strips

From white print, cut:

4 of Pattern A

2--13-1⁄2×22" rectangles

8--3" squares

From blue print, cut:

4 of Pattern A

8--3" squares

From each blue stripe, blue dot, green stripe, and white dot, cut:

4--3" squares

Assemble Blocks

1. Layer a green print B piece atop a white print A piece. Insert a pin through center matching points to align (Diagram 1). Pin together edges at each end; then pin generously in between, gently easing edges as needed to align (Diagram 2).

100580397_d1_600.jpg

100580398_d2_600.jpg

2. Sew together curved edges to make a Drunkard's Path unit (Diagram 3).

100580399_d3_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four white Drunkard's Path units total.

4. Using blue print instead of white print, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four blue Drunkard's Path units total.

5. Gather two white print 3" squares, one blue stripe 3" square, and one blue dot 3" square. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together squares in pairs. Join pairs to make a white Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580400_d4_600.jpg

6. Repeat Step 5 to make four white Four-Patch units total.

7. Gather two blue print 3" squares, one green stripe 3" square, and one white dot 3" square. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together squares in pairs. Join pairs to make a blue Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580401_d5_600.jpg

8. Repeat Step 7 to make four blue Four-Patch units total.

9. Gather two white Drunkard's Path units and two white Four-Patch units. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together units in pairs. Join pairs to make a white block. The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second white block.

100580402_d6_600.jpg

10. Referring to Diagram 7 for unit placement, use blue Drunkard's Path units and blue Four-Patch units to repeat Step 9 to make two blue blocks.

100580427_d7_600.jpg

Assemble Pillow Top

1. Referring to Pillow Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in two pairs. Sew together blocks in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make pillow center; press seams in one direction.

100580403_qad_600.jpg

2. Referring to Pillow Assembly Diagram, sew green print 1-1⁄4×20-1⁄2" strips to opposite edges of pillow center. Add green print 1-1⁄4×22" strips to remaining edges to make pillow top. Press all seams toward strips. The pillow top should be 22" square including seam allowances.

Finish Pillow

1. Turn one long edge of each white print 13-1⁄2×22" rectangle under 1⁄4"; press. Turn same long edges under 1⁄4" again; press. Topstitch folded edges to hem.

2. Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of white print rectangles about 4" to make a 22" square. Stitch across overlap to make pillow back.

100580428_pbad_600.jpg