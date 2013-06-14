Scrap Lab Bow Pillow

Combine a pack of charm squares and jumbo rickrack to make a stylish pillow. Fabrics are from the Ruby collection by Bonnie and Camille for Moda Fabrics .

Designer: Heather Mulder Peterson of Anka's Treasures

Materials

7--5" squares assorted red prints (pillow front)

30--5" squares assorted prints in light blue, gray, pink, and green (pillow front and back, bow)

3/4 yard of 1"-wide rickrack: light blue

Polyester fiberfill

Finished pillow: 16" square

Quantities are for 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted red prints, cut:

3--4-7/8" squares

4--4-1/2" squares

From assorted light blue prints, cut:

2--4-1/2" squares

From assorted gray prints, cut:

2--4-1/2" squares

From one pink print, cut:

1--3" square

From remaining assorted light blue, gray, pink, and green prints, cut:

25--4-7/8" squares

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each red print 4-7/8" square and on 11 assorted light blue, gray, pink, and green print 4-7/8" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked red print square atop an unmarked light blue, gray, pink, or green print 4-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam toward darker fabric, to make two red triangle-squares. Each should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make six red triangle-squares total.

Scrap-Lab-Bow-Pillowlg_3.jpg

3. Using marked assorted print squares and remaining unmarked light blue, gray, pink, and green print squares, repeat Step 2 to make 22 assorted triangle-squares total.

Assemble Pillow Front and Back

1. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out four red print 4-1/2" squares, six red triangle-squares, and six assorted triangle-squares in four horizontal rows; note position of red prints in red triangle-squares.

Scrap-Lab-Bow-Pillowlg_4a.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make pillow front. Press seams in one direction. The pillow front should be 16-1/2" square including seam allowances.

3. Referring to Diagram 3, position light blue rickrack on pillow front, centered along the diagonal row of red print squares; pin in place. Using light blue thread, topstitch 1/8" from wavy edges of rickrack. Trim short ends of rickrack even with pillow front corners.

Scrap-Lab-Bow-Pillowlg_4b.jpg

4. Lay out 16 remaining assorted triangle-squares in four rows (Diagram 4). Repeat Step 2 to make pillow back.

Scrap-Lab-Bow-Pillowlg_4c.jpg

Assemble Bow

1. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together two light blue print 4-1/2" squares to make bow front. Press seam in one direction. The bow front should be 8-1/2x4-1/2" including seam allowances.

Scrap-Lab-Bow-Pillowlg_5a.jpg

2. Using gray print 4-1/2" squares, repeat Step 1 to make bow back.

3. Layer bow front and bow back with right sides together. Sew together around all edges, leaving a 3" opening on one long edge for turning (Diagram 6). Clip corners close to stitching line to reduce bulk. Turn right side out through opening. Press flat, folding seam allowances of opening to inside. Topstitch 1/8" from all edges to make bow body.

Scrap-Lab-Bow-Pillowlg_5b.jpg

4. Fold pink print 3" square in half with right side inside. Stitch along long edges and one pair of short edges (Diagram 7); clip corners of short edges. Turn right side out through open end. Press flat to make bow knot.

Scrap-Lab-Bow-Pillowlg_5c.jpg

5. Wrap bow knot around center of bow body. On back of bow body, tuck raw edge of bow knot under finished edge; whipstitch in place (Diagram 8). Using additional whipstitches, secure sides of bow knot to back of bow body to complete bow.

Scrap-Lab-Bow-Pillowlg_5d.jpg

Finish Pillow

1. Layer pillow front and pillow back with right sides together. Sew around all edges, leaving a 4" opening along one edge for turning, to make pillow cover. Turn pillow cover right side out through opening; press.

2. Stuff pillow cover firmly with fiberfill. Whipstitch opening closed.