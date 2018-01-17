Roll It Up Pillowcase Pattern

Don't worry about loose threads or frayed edges. With the "roll it up" or "burrito" method, a pillowcase with no exposed raw edges is easy to create. Follow these simple step-by-step photos to roll your own pillowcase easily!

Materials:

For one pillowcase:

3/8 yard fabric for band

7/8 yard fabric for pillowcase body

All-purpose sewing thread

Marking pencil or pen and ruler

Finished pillowcase: 30x20" (fits a standard-size bed pillow)

Cut Fabrics:

From band fabric, cut:

1 -- 10x41" strip

From pillowcase body fabric, cut:

1 --26-1/2x41" rectangle

Assemble the Pillowcase:

1. Unfold and place the band strip printed side up on a table. Matching up the long edges, put the pillowcase body rectangle printed side down on top of the band strip.

102044860-525x432_0.jpg

2. Beginning at lower long edge, roll the pillowcase body toward the band that is underneath it. When you get to the band, don't roll it up. Just keep on rolling the pillowcase body only.

step_2_1.jpg

3. Stop rolling when you reach a point about halfway up the band. The long edges that you matched up in Step 1 should still be straight and together.

4. Bring the band's bottom edge up and over the pillowcase body roll to form a tube. Match up all three long edges. Pin the three long edges together, making sure the rolled pillowcase body is out of the way and doesn't get caught by your pins. When you have it all pinned, peek in the tube and check to make sure that all the layers are lined up evenly. If they're not, remove a few pins, adjust the layers to even them out, and repin.

step_3_1.jpg

102044877-525x462_0.jpg

5. Sew along the pinned edges with a straight seam using a 1/2" seam allowance. The bulk of the tube will be in your lap when you start sewing this seam. Do not sew over pins. Instead, remove each pin just before it reaches the sewing machine's presser foot.

102044879-525x422_0.jpg

6. Now for the magic! It's time to turn the tube so the printed side is out. To do this, fold over a cuff at one end of the band. With your fingers holding on to the band and gently pulling it down, pull up on the roll inside the tube. Continue pulling the band and the roll in opposite directions, as if you were pulling a sleeve from a sweater, until you've turned it completely right side out.

step_6_0.jpg

7. Unroll the pillowcase body. All the seam allowances should be enclosed inside the pillowcase band.

102044886-525x379_0.jpg

8. Tugging slightly on the folded edge of the band, press the seam flat on the printed side where the band and body come together. The seam allowances should be going toward the band. Turn over and repeat to press the seam on the faded (wrong) side.

102044916-525x363_0.jpg

Two Ways to Finish Your Pillowcase

With a Zigzag Stitch

1. To complete your pillowcase, finish it with side and bottom seams. Fold the pillowcase in half with printed sides together. Pin along side and bottom edges. Make sure the heads of the pins are sticking off the edge so you can take them out as you sew. First pin the long edges together, beginning at the band and working toward the opposite end. To make sure it matches up properly, pin the intersection where the band meets the body. Then, pin across the short end at the bottom of the pillowcase. Using a ruler and marking pen, mark a dot on the bottom corner 1/2" from each edge.

step_9_1.jpg

2. Using a 1/2" seam allowance, begin at the top edge of the band and backstitch to secure the start of the seam. (The bulk of the pillowcase will be in your lap as you begin to sew this seam.) Sew a straight seam to join the long raw edges of the pillowcase. When you get to the dot marked 1/2" from the bottom corner, stop with your needle down in the fabric. Lift the presser foot and pivot the fabric and continue sewing across the bottom of the pillowcase. Backstitch to secure the end of the seam.

step_10_1.jpg

3. To make sure the seam allowance doesn't fray, zigzag stitch in the seam allowance (to the right of the line of stitching you did in Step 2) across the pillowcase side and bottom.

102044907-525x490_0.jpg

4. Turn the pillowcase printed side out and press the seam allowance flat. For best results, you may need to roll the seam between your fingers to nudge it to the edge before pressing it.

With a French Seam

1. With wrong sides together (yes … wrong sides together) and a scant 1⁄4" seam allowance, sew together the long raw edges of the pillowcase unit. For greatest accuracy, begin at the band and sew toward the body corner. You might wish to pin the intersection where the band meets the body to make sure seams align properly.

102343598.jpg

2. Turn the pillowcase unit wrong side out and press the seam allowance flat. For best results, you might need to roll the seam between your fingers to nudge it to the edge prior to pressing.

102343599.jpg

3. With the wrong side still out and using a 1⁄4" seam allowance, sew the long edge of the pillowcase unit again, enclosing the seam previously sewn in Step 1.

102343600.jpg

102343601.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1-3 along bottom raw edges of body to complete the pillowcase.