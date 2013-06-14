Rickrack Pillow
Project maker Judy Sams Sohn used large rickrack and prints from Patty Young's Mezzanine collection for Michael Miller Fabrics to create a square patchwork pillow. To protect seams from fraying when the pillow cover is washed and dried, she used lightweight fusible interfacing on the wrong side of the pillow top.
Inspired by "Triple Play" from designer Patty Young
Project maker: Judy Sams Sohn
Materials
- 18x22" piece (fat quarter) each of green circle print, pink circle print, pink-and-green medallion print, and blue-and-green medallion print (pillow top, pillow back)
- 2-3/4 yards white 1-1/2"-wide rickrack
- 2--16-1/2" squares lightweight fusible interfacing
- 16"-square pillow form
Finished pillow: 16" square
Quantities are for 44/45"-wide 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
From each fat quarter, cut:
- 1--18" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 triangles total (You will use 2 of each.)
Assemble Pillow Top
1. Referring to Pillow Top Diagram, lay out one triangle of each print. Join triangles in pairs; press seams toward medallion print triangles. Join pairs to make pillow top. Press seams in one direction.
2. Pin rickrack to right side of pillow top along one diagonal seam; sew in place. Repeat with remaining diagonal seam.
3. Trim pillow top to measure 16-1/2" square including seam allowances.
4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make pillow back.
Finish Pillow
1. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse an interfacing 16-1/2" square to wrong sides of pillow top and pillow back.
2. Sew pillow front to pillow back, leaving an opening along one edge. Turn right side out. Insert pillow form and hand-stitch opening closed.