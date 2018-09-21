Purple Dream Pillow

Three shades of purple interlock in a four-block pillow. Fabrics are from the Aubergine collection by Debbie Beaves for Maywood Studio .

Inspired by Jolly Good Night from designer Cherry Guidry of Cherry Blossoms Quilting Studio

Pillow tester: Alison Gamm

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄2 yard white polka dot (blocks)

18×22" piece (fat quarters) each light purple print, dark purple print, and medium purple print (blocks, inner border)

1⁄3 yard white floral (outer border)

7⁄8 yard backing fabric

27"-square muslin (lining)

27"-square batting

25"-square pillow form

Lightweight fusible web

Finished pillow: 24-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 10" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for the Arc pattern. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over Arc Pattern. Use a pencil to trace pattern eight times, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From white polka dot, cut:

2--10-1⁄2" squares

1--2-1⁄2×22" strip

2--2-1⁄2×12" strips

2--2-1⁄2" squares

From light purple print, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×12" strip

4 of Arc Pattern

4--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From dark purple print, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×22" strip

2--1×21-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1×20-1⁄2" inner border strips

From medium purple print, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×12" strip

4 of Arc Pattern

4--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From white floral, cut:

2--2×24-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--2×21-1⁄2" outer border strips

From backing fabric, cut:

2--14-3⁄4×24-1⁄2" rectangles

Assemble Segments

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Sew together a white polka dot 2-1⁄2×12" strip and light purple print 2-1⁄2×12" strip to make Strip Set A (Diagram 1). Cut strip set into four 2-1⁄2"-wide A segments.

6493640-8222-d1_web.jpg

2. Sew together white polka dot 2-1⁄2×22" strip and dark purple print 2-1⁄2×22" strip to make Strip Set B (Diagram 2). Cut strip set into eight 2-1⁄2"-wide B segments.

6493640-8222-d2_web.jpg

3. Sew together remaining white polka dot 2-1⁄2×12" strip and medium purple print 2-1⁄2×12" strip to make Strip Set C (Diagram 3). Cut strip set into four 2-1⁄2"-wide C segments.

6493640-8222-d3_web.jpg

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out two A segments, four B segments, two C segments, two light purple print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles, two medium purple print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles, and one white polka dot 2-1⁄2" square in three vertical rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make Block 1. The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Block 1.

6493640-8222-d4_web.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 5, arrange two prepared light purple print arc pieces and two prepared medium purple print arc pieces on a white polka dot 10-1⁄2" square. Align straight edges of arc pieces with raw edges of square. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces in place. Using threads that match individual arc pieces, machine-blanket-stitch curved arc edges in place to make Block 2. The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Block 2.

6493640-8222-d5_web.jpg

Assemble Pillow Top

1. Referring to Diagram 6 for fabric placement, sew together blocks in pairs. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each pair.

6493640-8222-d6_web.jpg

2. Join pairs to make pillow center; press seams in one direction. The pillow center should be 20-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Digram, sew dark purple print 1×20-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of pillow center. Add dark purple 1×21-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The pillow center now should be 21-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

6493640-8222-pillow-top-assembly_web.jpg

4. Sew white floral 2×21-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of pillow center. Add white floral 2×24-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete pillow top. Press all seams toward outer border. The pillow top should be 24-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Finish Pillow

1. Layer pillow top, batting, and muslin squares; baste. Quilt as desired.

2. Trim batting and muslin even with pillow top edges.

3. Turn one long edge of each backing fabric 14-3⁄4×24-1⁄2" rectangle under 1⁄4"; press. Turn under 1⁄4" again and stitch in place to hem pillow back pieces. Each pillow back piece should be 14-1⁄4×24-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces by 4" to make a 24-1⁄2" square. Stitch across overlaps to make pillow back.

6493640-8222-d9_web.jpg

5. Layer quilted pillow top and pillow back with right sides together. Stitch a scant 1⁄4" from outer edges to make pillow cover. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press.