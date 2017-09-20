Pretty Bow Pillow

Add a bow to a handmade throw pillow for fun and frilly decor!

Materials:

1/2 yard solid pink fabric

1/3 yard floral knit fabric

14" pillow form

Finished pillow: 14" square

Cut Fabrics:

From solid pink fabric, cut:

1 -- 14-1/2" square

2 -- 9-1/2x14-1/2" rectangles

From floral knit fabric, cut:

1 -- 10x17" rectangle

1 -- 2x4" rectangle

Assemble Pillow:

1. Fold the floral knit 2x4" rectangle in half with wrong sides together to form a 2" square. Sew short edge together using a 1/4" seam allowance. Turn the fabric right side out to form the bow center.

img_7665edit-525x466.jpg

2. Pull the floral knit 10x17" rectangle through the bow center to create a bow.

img_7666edit-525x325.jpg

3. Center the bow on top of the solid pink 14-1/2" square, leaving 2-1/2" of space above and below the bow. Pin in place. (The bow will have pleats in the fabric.)

img_7668edit-525x460.jpg

4. Using a 1/8" seam allowance, sew along the pinned edges of the bow.

img_7670edit-525x419.jpg

5. Press a long edge of each solid pink 9-1/2x14-1/2" rectangle under 1/4". Press same edge under an additional 1/4".

img_7671edit-525x325.jpg

6. Topstitch folded edges to hem pillow back pieces.

img_7672edit-525x365.jpg

7. Layer pillow top and pillow back pieces with right sides together. Overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces about 3-1/2" to make a 14-1/2" square; pin in place. Stitch around all edges using a 1/4" seam allowance to make pillow cover.

img_7675edit-525x482.jpg

8. Clip corners to just outside seam allowance to prevent bulk.

9. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press. Insert 14"-square pillow form to complete pillow.