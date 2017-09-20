Pretty Bow Pillow
Add a bow to a handmade throw pillow for fun and frilly decor!
Materials:
- 1/2 yard solid pink fabric
- 1/3 yard floral knit fabric
- 14" pillow form
Finished pillow: 14" square
Cut Fabrics:
From solid pink fabric, cut:
- 1 -- 14-1/2" square
- 2 -- 9-1/2x14-1/2" rectangles
From floral knit fabric, cut:
- 1 -- 10x17" rectangle
- 1 -- 2x4" rectangle
Assemble Pillow:
1. Fold the floral knit 2x4" rectangle in half with wrong sides together to form a 2" square. Sew short edge together using a 1/4" seam allowance. Turn the fabric right side out to form the bow center.
2. Pull the floral knit 10x17" rectangle through the bow center to create a bow.
3. Center the bow on top of the solid pink 14-1/2" square, leaving 2-1/2" of space above and below the bow. Pin in place. (The bow will have pleats in the fabric.)
4. Using a 1/8" seam allowance, sew along the pinned edges of the bow.
5. Press a long edge of each solid pink 9-1/2x14-1/2" rectangle under 1/4". Press same edge under an additional 1/4".
6. Topstitch folded edges to hem pillow back pieces.
7. Layer pillow top and pillow back pieces with right sides together. Overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces about 3-1/2" to make a 14-1/2" square; pin in place. Stitch around all edges using a 1/4" seam allowance to make pillow cover.
8. Clip corners to just outside seam allowance to prevent bulk.
9. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press. Insert 14"-square pillow form to complete pillow.