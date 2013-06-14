Pillowcase with Meandering Leaf Pattern

Inspired by Petal Pushers from designer Rhoda Nelson

Materials

1/3 yard orange print (band)

7/8 yard brown floral (pillowcase body)

1/8 yard green tone-on-tone (appliqués)

Lightweight fusible web

Finished pillowcase: 30x20" (fits a standard-size bed pillow)

Quantities are for 44/45"wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/2" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" for Leaf Pattern. To use fusible web for appliquéing pattern, complete the following steps.

1. Place fusible web, paper side up, over Leaf Pattern. Use a pencil to trace pattern 28 times, leaving at least 1/2" between tracings. Cut out drawn shapes roughly 1/4" outside drawn lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of green tone-on-tone; let cool. Cut out fabric leaves on drawn lines.

From orange print, cut:

1--10x41" strip

From brown floral, cut:

1--26-1/2x41" rectangle

From green tone-on-tone, cut:

28 of Leaf Pattern

Assemble Pillowcase

1. Fold orange print 10x41" strip in half lengthwise with wrong side inside; press to make pillowcase band.

2. With raw edges aligned, sew pillowcase band to a long edge of brown floral 26-1/2x41" rectangle (Diagram 1). Press band open, pressing seams toward brown floral rectangle, to make pillowcase unit.

img_meandering-leaflg_3_0.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, arrange leaf appliqués atop pillowcase unit. Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions. Using green thread and a small zigzag stitch, machine-appliqué leaves in place. Press appliquéd area from wrong side.

Meandering Leaf

4. Fold appliquéd pillowcase unit in half to form a 30-1/2x20-1/2" rectangle. Sew together long edges and brown floral short edges to make pillowcase (Diagram 3). Turn right side out and press flat.