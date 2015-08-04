You won't have to beg your furry friend to take a seat on a plush pillow made just for him (or her).

Materials

1-1⁄2 yards animal print (pillow top and bottom)

1⁄3 yard black print (pillow side, covered buttons)

2- 1⁄4 yards solid black lip cording (1⁄2"-wide lip)

Polyester fiberfill

2--1-1⁄8"-diameter buttons to cover

Dollmaker's needle

Finished pillow: 24" diameter, 3-1⁄4" high

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄2" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From animal print, use template to cut:

2 of Circle Pattern

From black print, cut:

2--4-1⁄4×39" strips

Add Cording

1. Pin cording to one animal print circle, matching edge of lip with raw edge of circle. Clip cording lip to ease around curve of circle (Diagram 1).

100005290_d1_600.jpg

2. Lap cording ends, pushing tails into seam allowance (Diagram 2).

100005291_d2_600.jpg

3. Using a zipper foot, stitch close to cord to secure it and make pillow top (Diagram 3).

100005292_d3_600.jpg

Assemble Pillow

1. Layer black print 4-1⁄4×39" strips with right sides together. Sew across each short end to make a loop. Press seams open.

2. Using sharp scissors, clip into seam allowances along long edges of black print loop, but do not cut into or beyond seam lines.

3. With raw edges aligned and right sides together, pin pillow top to one long edge of black print loop. Using a zipper foot, stitch just inside previous stitching line, as close to cord as possible (Diagram 4).

100005293_d4_600.jpg

4. Repeat Step 3, joining remaining animal print circle to remaining edge of black print loop, leaving a 6" opening for turning (Diagram 5).

100005294_d5_600.jpg

5. Turn right side out. Stuff firmly with fiberfill. Hand-sew opening closed.

6. Following manufacturer's instructions, use black print scraps to cover each button.

7. Thread dollmaker's needle with double length of thread; knot end. Stitch down through center of pillow; sew through button shank of first button and back through center of pillow. Sew through button shank of second button on opposite side of pillow. Repeat as needed, pulling thread tight to gather pillow at center. Tie off ends of thread to complete pillow.