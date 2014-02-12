Patchwork Pillow Pair
Piece squares and rectangles into classic Pineapple and Log Cabin blocks to easily create a stunning sun-and-sky color duo.
Designer: Darlene Zimmerman
Materials for Two Pillows
- 1⁄4 yard total assorted yellow prints (blocks)
- 1-1⁄2 yards dark blue print (block, borders, pillow backs, binding)
- 3⁄8 yard total assorted blue prints (blocks)
- 2--18" squares muslin (lining)
- 2--18" squares batting
- 2--14"-square pillow forms
Finished pillows: 14" square
Finished blocks: Pineapple, 11" square; Log Cabin, 5-1⁄2" square
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances unless otherwise stated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut and Assemble Pineapple Pillow Top
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted yellow prints, cut:
- 16--2-1⁄2" squares
- 4--2" squares
From dark blue print, cut:
- 2--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips
- 2--14-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangles
- 2--2×14-1⁄2" border strips
- 2--2×11-1⁄2" border strips
- 1--3-1⁄2" square
From assorted blue prints, cut:
- 2--1-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" rectangles for positions 15 and 16
- 4--1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangles for positions 11 through 14
- 4--1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangles for positions 7 through 10
- 4--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangles for positions 3 through 6
- 2--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles for positions 1 and 2
1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each yellow print 2" and 2-1⁄2" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw the line, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.) Note: Instead of drawing a line, you may use an iron to press each square in half diagonally with the wrong side inside. Open pressed square and use crease as a stitching guideline.
2. Align a marked yellow print 2" square with one corner of the dark blue print 3-1⁄2" square (Diagram 1; note placement of marked diagonal line). Stitch on marked line; trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press attached triangle open. Add a second marked yellow print square to opposite corner; trim and press as before. In the same manner, add yellow print 2" squares to remaining corners of dark blue print square to make a block center (Diagram 2).
3. Sew blue print position 1 and 2 rectangles to opposite edges of block center (Diagram 3). Press seams (and all following seam allowances, unless otherwise indicated) away from block center.
4. Add blue print position 3 and 4 rectangles to remaining edges of block center to make a bordered block center (Diagram 4). The bordered block center should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.
5. Referring to Step 2, add four marked yellow print 2-1⁄2" squares to corners of bordered block center (Diagram 5; note placement of marked diagonal lines). The bordered block center should still be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.
6. Continue adding blue print strips in numerical order to bordered block center. After each round of strips, add marked yellow print 2-1⁄2" squares to corners to make a Pineapple block (Diagram 6). The Pineapple block should be 11-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.
7. Join dark blue print 2×11-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of Pineapple block. Join dark blue print 2×14-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete Pineapple pillow top.
Cut and Assemble Log Cabin Pillow Top
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted yellow prints, cut:
- 4--1-1⁄2×5" rectangles for position 6
- 4--1-1⁄2×4" rectangles for position 5
- 4--1-1⁄2×3" rectangles for position 2
- 4--1-1⁄2×2" rectangles for position 1
From dark blue print, cut:
- 2--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips
- 2--14-1⁄2×181⁄2" rectangles
- 2--2×14-1⁄2" border strips
- 2--2×11-1⁄2" border strips
From assorted blue prints, cut:
- 4--1-1⁄2×6" rectangles for position 8
- 4--1-1⁄2×5" rectangles for position 7
- 4--1-1⁄2×4" rectangles for position 4
- 4--1-1⁄2×3" rectangles for position 3
- 4--2" squares
1. Sew together a blue print 2" square and a yellow print position 1 rectangle to make a block center (Diagram 7). Press seam toward yellow print rectangle.
2. Referring to Diagram 8, add yellow print position 2 rectangle to bottom edge of block center; press as before.
3. Referring to Diagram 9, add blue print position 3 rectangle to left-hand edge of block center; press seam toward blue print rectangle.
4. Add blue print position 4 rectangle to top edge of block center; press. Continue adding rectangles in numerical order to make a Log Cabin block (Diagram 10). Always press seam away from center. The Log Cabin block should be 6" square including seam allowances.
5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make four Log Cabin blocks total.
6. Referring to photo lay out the four Log Cabin blocks in pairs; sew together. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make pillow center. Press seam in one direction.
7. Join dark blue print 2×11-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of pillow center. Join dark blue print 2×14-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete Log Cabin pillow top.
Finish Pillows
1. Layer each pillow top with an 18" batting square and a muslin 18" square. Quilt as desired. Trim batting and muslin lining even with pillow top edges.
2. With wrong sides inside, fold two dark blue print 14-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangles in half to form two double-thick 14-1⁄2×9-1⁄4" pieces. Overlap folded edges by about 4" to make a 14-1⁄2" square (Diagram 11). Stitch around entire square to make a pillow back. (The double thickness makes the pillow back more stable.) Repeat with remaining dark blue print 14-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangles to make a second pillow back.
3. With wrong sides together, layer each quilted pillow top with a pillow back; baste. Bind with dark blue print binding strips. Insert pillow forms through openings to complete pillows.