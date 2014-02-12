Patchwork Pillow Pair

Piece squares and rectangles into classic Pineapple and Log Cabin blocks to easily create a stunning sun-and-sky color duo.

Designer: Darlene Zimmerman

Materials for Two Pillows

1⁄4 yard total assorted yellow prints (blocks)

1-1⁄2 yards dark blue print (block, borders, pillow backs, binding)

3⁄8 yard total assorted blue prints (blocks)

2--18" squares muslin (lining)

2--18" squares batting

2--14"-square pillow forms

Finished pillows: 14" square

Finished blocks: Pineapple, 11" square; Log Cabin, 5-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances unless otherwise stated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut and Assemble Pineapple Pillow Top

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted yellow prints, cut:

16--2-1⁄2" squares

4--2" squares

From dark blue print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

2--14-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangles

2--2×14-1⁄2" border strips

2--2×11-1⁄2" border strips

1--3-1⁄2" square

From assorted blue prints, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" rectangles for positions 15 and 16

4--1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangles for positions 11 through 14

4--1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangles for positions 7 through 10

4--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangles for positions 3 through 6

2--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles for positions 1 and 2

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each yellow print 2" and 2-1⁄2" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw the line, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.) Note: Instead of drawing a line, you may use an iron to press each square in half diagonally with the wrong side inside. Open pressed square and use crease as a stitching guideline.

2. Align a marked yellow print 2" square with one corner of the dark blue print 3-1⁄2" square (Diagram 1; note placement of marked diagonal line). Stitch on marked line; trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press attached triangle open. Add a second marked yellow print square to opposite corner; trim and press as before. In the same manner, add yellow print 2" squares to remaining corners of dark blue print square to make a block center (Diagram 2).

100193528_600.jpg

100193529_600.jpg

3. Sew blue print position 1 and 2 rectangles to opposite edges of block center (Diagram 3). Press seams (and all following seam allowances, unless otherwise indicated) away from block center.

100193530_600.jpg

4. Add blue print position 3 and 4 rectangles to remaining edges of block center to make a bordered block center (Diagram 4). The bordered block center should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100193531_600.jpg

5. Referring to Step 2, add four marked yellow print 2-1⁄2" squares to corners of bordered block center (Diagram 5; note placement of marked diagonal lines). The bordered block center should still be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100193532_600.jpg

6. Continue adding blue print strips in numerical order to bordered block center. After each round of strips, add marked yellow print 2-1⁄2" squares to corners to make a Pineapple block (Diagram 6). The Pineapple block should be 11-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100193533_600.jpg

7. Join dark blue print 2×11-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of Pineapple block. Join dark blue print 2×14-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete Pineapple pillow top.

100399131_600.jpg

Cut and Assemble Log Cabin Pillow Top

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted yellow prints, cut:

4--1-1⁄2×5" rectangles for position 6

4--1-1⁄2×4" rectangles for position 5

4--1-1⁄2×3" rectangles for position 2

4--1-1⁄2×2" rectangles for position 1

From dark blue print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

2--14-1⁄2×181⁄2" rectangles

2--2×14-1⁄2" border strips

2--2×11-1⁄2" border strips

From assorted blue prints, cut:

4--1-1⁄2×6" rectangles for position 8

4--1-1⁄2×5" rectangles for position 7

4--1-1⁄2×4" rectangles for position 4

4--1-1⁄2×3" rectangles for position 3

4--2" squares

1. Sew together a blue print 2" square and a yellow print position 1 rectangle to make a block center (Diagram 7). Press seam toward yellow print rectangle.

100193535_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 8, add yellow print position 2 rectangle to bottom edge of block center; press as before.

100193536_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 9, add blue print position 3 rectangle to left-hand edge of block center; press seam toward blue print rectangle.

100193537_600.jpg

4. Add blue print position 4 rectangle to top edge of block center; press. Continue adding rectangles in numerical order to make a Log Cabin block (Diagram 10). Always press seam away from center. The Log Cabin block should be 6" square including seam allowances.

100193538_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make four Log Cabin blocks total.

6. Referring to photo lay out the four Log Cabin blocks in pairs; sew together. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make pillow center. Press seam in one direction.

7. Join dark blue print 2×11-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of pillow center. Join dark blue print 2×14-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete Log Cabin pillow top.

Finish Pillows

1. Layer each pillow top with an 18" batting square and a muslin 18" square. Quilt as desired. Trim batting and muslin lining even with pillow top edges.

2. With wrong sides inside, fold two dark blue print 14-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangles in half to form two double-thick 14-1⁄2×9-1⁄4" pieces. Overlap folded edges by about 4" to make a 14-1⁄2" square (Diagram 11). Stitch around entire square to make a pillow back. (The double thickness makes the pillow back more stable.) Repeat with remaining dark blue print 14-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangles to make a second pillow back.

100193534_600.jpg