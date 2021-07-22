Ocean Oasis Pillow

Punchy teals, blues, and greens remind us of days at the beach. Fabrics are from the Dance in Paris collection by Zen Chic for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by: Warm Reception from designer Rebecca Lidstrom of Studio R Quilts

Quilt tester: Martha Gamm

Finished size: 18" square

Finished block: 18" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1/2 yard total assorted teal prints (pillow top)

Scraps of assorted white prints (pillow top)

3/8 yard total assorted navy prints (pillow top)

5/8 yard lime green print (pillow top, backing)

Scraps of assorted green prints (pillow top)

18-1/2"-square batting

18-1/2"-square muslin

18"-square pillow form

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

If you prefer to make triangle-squares larger than necessary and then trim them to size, cut 7" squares instead of the 6-7/8" squares specified in the cutting instructions.

From one teal print, cut:

2 —6-7/8" squares

From assorted teal prints, cut:

4—3-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles

From assorted white prints, cut:

8—3-1/2" squares

From assorted navy prints, cut:

1—6-1/2" square

8—3-1/2" squares

From lime green print, cut:

2—11-3/4×18-1/2" rectangles

2 —6-7/8" squares

From assorted green prints, cut:

4—3-1/2 ×6-1/2" rectangles

Assemble Pillow Top

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each teal print 6-7/8" square, each white print 3-1/2" square, and each navy print 3-1/2" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2) Layer a marked teal print 6-7/8" square atop a lime green print 6-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

Ocean Oasis Pillow

3) Align a marked white print 3-1/2" square with left-hand end of a teal print 3-1/2 ×6-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 2; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle. Add a second marked white print 3-1/2" square to right-hand end of rectangle to make a white Flying Geese unit. The unit still should be 3-1/2×6-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four white Flying Geese units total.

Ocean Oasis Pillow

4) Repeat Step 4 using marked navy print 31⁄2" squares and green print 3-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles to make four navy Flying Geese units.

5) Sew together a white Flying Geese unit and a navy Flying Geese unit to make a side unit (Diagram 3). The unit should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four side units total.

Ocean Oasis Pillow

6) Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram and noting orientation of triangle-squares, lay out triangle-squares, side units, and navy print 6-1/2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make pillow top. The pillow top should be 18-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Ocean Oasis Pillow

Finish Pillow

1) Layer pillow top, batting square, and muslin square. Quilt as desired.

2) Turn one long edge of each lime green print 11-3/4 ×18-1/2" rectangle under 1/4"; press. Turn under 1/4" again. Stitch in place to make hemmed pillow back pieces. Each hemmed pillow back piece should be 11-1/4×18-1/2" including seam allowances.

3) Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces by 4" to make an 18-1/2" square. Stitch across overlaps to make pillow back.

Ocean Oasis Pillow

4) Layer pillow top and pillow back with right sides together. Stitch 1/4" from outer edges to make pillow cover. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press.