Just a Dash Pillow

A single block composed of a stripe, dot, and swirling floral results in a sophisticated pillow. Strips cut 2" wide frame the block to make an 18"-square pillow. Fabrics are from the Kensington collection by Deborah Edwards for Northcott Studio .

Inspired by Rail'y Cute from designer Camille Roskelley of Thimble Blossoms

Pillow maker: Jan Ragaller

Materials

18×21" pieces (fat quarters) each of white floral and brown stripe (block)

3⁄4 yards brown dot (block, border, backing fabric)

Polyester fiberfill

Finished pillow: 18" square

Finished block: 15" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white floral, cut:

2--5-7⁄8" squares

1--5-1⁄2" square

4--2-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangles

From brown stripe, cut:

2--5-7⁄8" squares

4--2×5-1⁄2" rectangles

From brown dot, cut:

1--18-1⁄2" pillow backing square

2--2×18-1⁄2" border strips

2--2×15-1⁄2" border strips

4--2×5-1⁄2" rectangles

Assemble Block

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong sides of the white floral 5-7⁄8" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw the lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked square atop a brown stripe 5-7⁄8" square. Sew pair together with two seams, sewing 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam toward brown stripe, to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

100535346_d1_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, join a brown stripe 2×5-1⁄2" rectangle, a white floral 2-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangle, and a brown dot 2×5-1⁄2" rectangle to make a Rail Fence unit. Press seams toward center rectangle. The Rail Fence unit should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Rail Fence units total.

100535347_d2_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out triangle-squares, Rail Fence units, and the white floral 5-1⁄2" square in three horizontal rows.

100535348_d3_600.jpg

5. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from Rail Fence units. Join rows to make a block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 15-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Complete Pillow

1. Referring to Pillow Assembly Diagram, sew brown dot 2×15-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of block. Add brown dot 2×18-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to make pillow top. Press all seams toward border.

100535349_pad_600.jpg

2. Layer pillow top and brown dot 18-1⁄2" square with right sides together. Sew together, leaving a 10" opening along one edge for turning, to make a pillow cover.