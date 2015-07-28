I've Got a Notion

If you're "sew" inspired, display a pair of pillows embellished with felt appliqués and piping to pay tribute to your go-to supplies.

Designer: Erin Gilday of Patchwork Underground

Materials

FOR RIC-RAC PILLOW

1⁄3 yard solid black (piping)

1⁄4 yard each of blue, gray, and black craft felt

1⁄8 yard yellow craft felt

1⁄2 yard gray corduroy

1-5⁄8 yards 1⁄8"-diameter cording

Polyester fiberfill

Finished pillow: 14" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics and 36"-wide craft felt.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

FOR RIC-RAC PILLOW

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From solid black, cut:

Enough 1-3⁄4"-wide bias strips to total 60" in length for piping

From blue felt, cut:

4 of Pattern A

From gray felt, cut:

1--4-3⁄4×14-1⁄2" rectangle

From black felt, cut:

2 each of letters r and c

1 each of letters i and a

1 of Pattern C

From yellow felt, cut:

2 of Pattern B

From gray corduroy, cut:

2--14-1⁄2" squares

Make Piping

Using diagonal seams, sew together solid black 1-3⁄4"-wide bias strips to make a 60"-long bias strip. Fold bias strip in half lengthwise, wrong side inside; press. Insert 1⁄8"-diameter cording in fold. Using a long basting stitch and a machine-cording foot or zipper foot, sew close to cording to make piping. Trim seam allowances to 1⁄4".

Assemble Ric-Rac Pillow Front

1. Referring to Ric-Rac Pillow Appliqué Placement Diagram, position all blue, gray, black, and yellow felt pieces on a gray corduroy 14-1⁄2" square.

100005103_ric-rac-apd_600.jpg

2. Using matching thread, machine-straight-stitch 1⁄8" inside edges of large felt shapes. On small circle, straight-stitch twice through center of circle to make a cross-stitch and complete pillow front.

3. Pin piping to right side of pillow front, matching raw edges. Clip piping seam allowances to turn corners (Diagram 1).

100005098_d1_600.jpg

4. Lap piping ends, pushing tails into seam allowance (Diagram 2).

100005099_d2_600.jpg

5. Using a zipper foot, stitch close to cord to secure piping (Diagram 3).

100005100_d3_600.jpg

Finish Ric-Rac Pillow

1. With raw edges aligned and right sides together, pin pillow front to remaining gray corduroy 14-1⁄2" square. Using a zipper foot, stitch just inside previous stitching line, as close to piping as possible. Leave a 6" opening along one side for turning (Diagram 4).

100005101_d4_600.jpg

2. Clip across corners and turn right side out through opening.

3. Stuff firmly with fiberfill. Hand-stitch opening closed to complete Ric-Rac Pillow.

Materials

FOR BUTTONS PILLOW

1⁄3 yard solid black (piping)

1⁄8 yard each of black and blue craft felt

Craft felt scraps: yellow and gray

1⁄2 yard gray corduroy

1-5⁄8 yards 1⁄8"-diameter cording

Polyester fiberfill

Finished pillow: 14" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics and 36"-wide craft felt.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

FOR BUTTONS PILLOW

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From solid black, cut:

Enough 1-3⁄4"-wide bias strips to total 60" in length for piping

From black felt, cut:

2 of letter t

1 each of patterns D and F

1 each of letters u, n, and s

From yellow felt, cut:

1 each of patterns E and G

From blue felt, cut:

6 of Pattern H

From gray felt, cut:

12 of Pattern I

From gray corduroy, cut:

2--14-1⁄2" squares

Make Piping

Refer to Make Piping for Ric-Rac pillow to prepare piping.

Assemble Buttons Pillow Front

Referring to Buttons Pillow Appliqué Placement Diagram, repeat Assemble Ric-Rac Pillow Front, steps 1–5, to appliqué pillow front and attach piping.

Finish Buttons Pillow

Repeat Finish Ric-Rac Pillow, steps 1–3, to complete Buttons Pillow.