No complicated equations are necessary to make this plus sign pillow! Fabrics are from the Basic Mixologie collection by Studio M for Moda Fabrics .

It All Adds Up Pillow

Materials:

5/8 yard of gray print

1/4 yard of turquoise print

14" square pillow form

Finished pillow: 14" square

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics:

From gray print, cut:

2--9-1/2x14-1/2" rectangles

2--1-1/2x14-1/2" strips

2--1-1/2x12-1/2" strips

4--4-1/2" squares

From turquoise print, cut:

1--4-1/2x12-1/2" rectangle

2--4-1/2" squares

Assemble the Pillow:

1. Lay out four gray print 4-1/2" squares, two 4-1/2" turquoise squares, and one 4-1/2x12-1/2" rectangles in three rows.

img_7178edit-525x541.jpg

2. Join the squares in the top and bottom rows. Press seams toward gray print.

row1edit_0-525x467.jpg

3. Join the three rows together. Press seams toward the center row. The plus sign block should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.

blockedit_0-525x586.jpg

4. Sew a 1-1/2x12-1/2" strip to opposite edges of plus sign block. Press seams toward center.

borders1-525x566.jpg

5. Add a 1-1/2x14-1/2" strip to remaining edges of block. Press seams toward center.

img_7196edit-525x494.jpg

6. Turn under 1/4" along one long edge of each gray print 9-1/2x14-1/2" rectangle; press. Turn under same long edges 1/4" again; press. Topstitch folded edges to hem pillow back pieces.

pillowback-525x228.jpg

7. Overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces about 3-1/2" to make a 14-1/2" square; pin in place. Stitch across overlaps to make pillow back.

pillowback2-525x364.jpg

8. Layer pillow top and pillow back with right sides together. Stitch around all edges to make pillow cover. Clip corners to just outside seam allowance to prevent bulk.

img_7209edit-525x477.jpg

9. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press. Insert 14"-square pillow form to complete pillow.