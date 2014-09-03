Happy Haunts

This pair of appliqué pillows is a treat to complete. Fusible appliqué is the trick! Fabrics are from the Witchy Poo collection by Debra Grogan for RJR Fabrics .

Designer: Sue Marsh of Whistlepig Creek Productions

Materials For Bat Pillow

5⁄8 yard multicolor stripe (pillow top, binding)

1-2⁄3 yards green print (appliqué foundation, border, pillow back)

9×22" piece (fat eighth)solid black (appliqués)

6" square each purple print and solid white (appliqués)

2⁄3 yard iron-on fusible fleece

1⁄4 yard lightweight iron-on fusible web

16"-square pillow form

Water-soluble marking pen

Finished pillow: 22-1⁄2" square (including 3-1⁄4"-wide flange)

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics For Bat Pillow

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From multicolor stripe, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

2--11-3⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 triangles total (see Cutting Diagram)

100534187_cutting_600.jpg

From green print, cut:

2--22-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" rectangles

2--3-1⁄2×22-1⁄2" border strips

2--3-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" border strips

1--11-7⁄8" square

From solid black, cut:

1 each of patterns A, B, B reversed, D, and D reversed

2 of Pattern G

From purple print, cut:

1 each of patterns C, C reversed, E, and E reversed

From solid white, cut:

2 of Pattern F

1 each of patterns H, I, and J

From fusible fleece, cut:

1--22-1⁄2" square

Assemble Bat Pillow Top

1. Sew multicolor stripe triangles to opposite edges of green print 11-7⁄8" square (Diagram 1). Join remaining multicolor stripe triangles to remaining edges. Press all seams toward triangles. Trim to 16-1⁄2" square including seam allowances to make pillow center.

100680672_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew green print 3-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of pillow center. Add green print 3-1⁄2×22-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to make pillow top (Diagram 2). Press all seams toward border. The pillow top should be 22-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100680673_d2_600.jpg

Appliqué Bat Pillow Top

1. Fold pillow top in half horizontally and vertically. Lightly finger-press each fold to create appliqué placement guidelines; unfold.

2. Referring to Bat Pillow Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange appliqué pieces on pillow top. Fuse pieces in place following manufacturer's instructions.

100534171_bat_pfad_600.jpg

3. Referring to Bat Pillow Appliqué Placement Diagram and full-size pattern pieces, use water-soluble marking pen to draw bat hair, eyebrows, and smile line on pillow top.

4. Set up your sewing machine with a narrow zigzag stitch and a short stitch length (8–10 stitches per inch). Using thread to match the appliqués, machine-appliqué around outer edges of each piece. Machine-zigzag marked bat hair and eyebrow lines using black thread and marked smile line using white thread.

5. Following manufacturer's instructions, press 22-1⁄2" fusible fleece square to wrong side of pillow top.

Finish Bat Pillow

1. With wrong side inside, fold each green print 22-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" rectangle in half to form two double-thick 13-1⁄4×22-1⁄2" rectangles. (The double thickness makes the pillow back more stable.) Overlap folded edges about 4" to make a 22-1⁄2" square. Baste across top and bottom of overlapped layers to make pillow back (Bat Pillow Back Assembly Diagram).

100680674_d3_600.jpg

2. With wrong sides together, layer pillow top and pillow back; baste around entire outer edge. Stitch in the ditch along border seam through all layers to make a 3-1⁄4"-wide flange.

3. Bind with multicolor stripe binding strips. Insert pillow form through opening in back to complete bat pillow.

Materials For Spiderweb Pillow

1-3⁄4 yards purple print (appliqué foundation, pillow back)

1 yard solid black (appliqués, inner border, binding)

6" square solid white (appliqués)

3⁄8 yard black print (outer border)

2⁄3 yard iron-on fusible fleece

1⁄2 yard lightweight iron-on fusible web

16"-square pillow form

Finished pillow: 22- 1⁄2" square (including 3-1⁄4"-wide flange)

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics For Spiderweb Pillow

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, refer to Cut Fabrics for Bat Pillow instructions..

From purple print, cut:

2--22-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" rectangles

1--16-1⁄2" square

From solid black, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

2--1×17-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1×16-1⁄2" inner border strips

1 each of patterns K, N, and O

2 of Pattern M

1 each of letters E, e, and k

From solid white, cut:

2 of Pattern L

From black print, cut:

2--3×22-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3×17-1⁄2" outer border strips

From fusible fleece, cut:

1--22-1⁄2" square

Appliqué Foundation

1. Fold purple print 16-1⁄2" square in half horizontally and vertically. Lightly finger-press each fold to create an appliqué foundation with placement guidelines; unfold.

2. Referring to Spiderweb Pillow Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange appliqué pieces atop appliqué foundation. Fuse pieces in place following manufacturer's instructions.

100680670_apd_600.jpg

3. Set up your sewing machine with a narrow zigzag stitch and a short stitch length (8–10 stitches per inch). Using thread to match the appliqués, machine-appliqué around outer edges of each piece to make pillow center.

Assemble Spiderweb Pillow Top

1. Sew solid black 1×16-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of pillow center (Diagram 3). Add solid black 1×17-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams away from pillow center.

100680668_d1_600.jpg

2. Join black print 3×17-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of pillow center (Diagram 3). Add black print 3×22-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to make pillow top. Press as before.

3. Following manufacturer's instructions, press 22-1⁄2" fusible fleece square to wrong side of pillow top.

Finish Spiderweb Pillow

1. Using purple print 22-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" rectangles, refer to Finish Bat Pillow, steps 1 and 2, to make pillow back, join pillow top and back, and make 3-1⁄4"-wide flange.