Inspired by: Stitching Together from designer Karla Zadnik

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished pillow: 12×24"

Finished block: 8" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

3—5" squares solid brown and peach (pillow front)

3—10" squares assorted florals (pillow front)

1/2 yard solid white (pillow front, pillow back)

1/4 yard house print (pillow front)

12×24" pillow form

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each solid brown or solid peach, cut:

1—2-1/2" square

2—1-1/2×2-1/2" rectangles

2—1-1/2" squares

From each assorted floral, cut:

1—3-1/2×8-1/2" rectangle

1—1-1/2×6-1/2" rectangle

From solid white, cut:

2—12-1/2×14-3/4" rectangles

6—3-1/2" squares

9—2-1/2" squares

6—2-1/2×3-1/2" rectangles

12—1" squares

From house print, cut:

2—2-1/2×24-1/2" border strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.

1. For one girl block, gather a set of matching solid brown or solid peach pieces (one 2-1/2" square, two 1-1/2×2-1/2" rectangles, and two 1-1/2" squares) and a set of matching assorted floral pieces (one 3-1/2×8-1/2" rectangle and one 1-1/2×6-1/2" rectangle). From solid white, gather four 1" squares, two 2-1/2×3-1/2" rectangles, two 3-1/2" squares, and three 2-1/2" squares.

2. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid white 1" square and 3-1/2" square.

3. Align a marked solid white 1" square with each corner of solid brown or solid peach 2-1/2" square (Diagram 1; note direction of marked lines). Sew on marked lines; trim excess fabric, leaving 1/4" seam allowances. Press open attached triangles to make a head subunit. The subunit still should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Girl Power Pillow

4. Referring to Diagram 2, join solid white 2-1/2×3-1/2" rectangles to head subunit to make head unit. The unit should be 2-1/2×8-1/2" including seam allowances.

Girl Power Pillow

5. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together solid brown or solid peach 1-1/2" squares and assorted floral 1-1/2×6-1/2" rectangle to make arm unit. The unit should be 1-1/2×8-1/2" including seam allowances.

Girl Power Pillow

6. Align a marked solid white 3-1/2" square with each end of assorted floral 3-1/2×8-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 4; note direction of marked lines). Sew on marked lines. Trim seam allowances to 1/4". Press open attached triangles to make dress unit. The unit should be 3-1/2×8-1/2" including seam allowances.

Girl Power Pillow

7. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together solid white 2-1/2" squares and solid brown or solid peach 1-1/2×2-1/2" rectangles to make leg unit. The unit should be 2-1/2×8-1/2" including seam allowances.

Girl Power Pillow

8. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together head, arm, dress, and leg units to make a girl block. The block should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Girl Power Pillow

9. Repeat steps 1–8 to make three girl blocks total.

Assemble Pillow Front

1. Referring to Pillow Front Assembly Diagram, sew blocks together in a row; press seams in one direction. The row should be 8-1/2×24-1/2" including seam allowances.

Girl Power Pillow

2. Referring to Pillow Front Assembly Diagram, sew house print 2-1/2×24-1/2" border strips to top and bottom of row to complete pillow front; press seams toward border strips. The pillow front should be 12-1/2×24-1/2" including seam allowances.

Finish Pillow

1. Turn one short edge of each solid white 12-1/2×14-3/4" rectangle under 1/4"; press. Turn same edges under 1/4" again and stitch in place to make hemmed pillow back pieces. Each hemmed pillow back piece should be 12-1/2×14-1/4" including seam allowances.

2. Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces by 4" to make a 12-1/2×24-1/2" rectangle. Stitch across overlap to make pillow back.

Girl Power Pillow

3. Layer pillow front and pillow back with right sides together. Stitch a scant 1/4" from outer edges to make pillow cover. Turn right side out.