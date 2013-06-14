Fussy-Cut Flowers Pillow

Fussy-cut delicate floral designs, such as these from the Abigail collection by Sara Morgan for Blue Hill Fabrics , to showcase in appliquéd circles on a round pillow. Flat piping cut from the same fabric as the Pattern A circles mimics the layered circle look on a larger scale.

Inspired by La Petite Fleur from Designer Lisa Bongean of Primitive Gatherings

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

15" square blue-and-red print (pillow top)

1/3 yard cream print (appliqués, piping)

Scraps of red print, dark blue print, and tan-and-pink floral (appliqués)

2/3 yard blue print (appliqués, pillow band, pillow back)

Lightweight fusible web

Polyester fiberfill

Finished pillow: 13-1/2" diameter

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns. To use fusible web for cutting circle appliqués A and B, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns A and B. Trace each pattern seven times, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web circle roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web circles onto wrong side of fabrics designated in cutting instructions; let cool. Cut out fabric circles on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From cream print, cut:

Enough 1-1/4"-wide bias strips to total 45" in length for piping

6 of Pattern A

From red print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From dark blue print, cut:

3 of Pattern B

From tan-and-pink floral, cut:

1 of Pattern B

From blue print, cut:

1-15" square

1-3-1/2x43" strip

3 of Pattern B

Cut and Appliqué Pillow Top

Cut out Pillow Top/Back Pattern on outer lines. (Click on "Download this Project" for pattern.)

1. Fold blue-and-red print 15" square in half twice to make a 7-1/2" square. Place Pillow Top/Back Pattern on folded square and trace curved line. Cut on marked line. Unfold to make pillow top circle.

2. Using blue print 15" square, repeat Step 1 to make pillow back circle; set aside until pillow assembly.

3. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position all A and B circle appliqués on pillow top circle. Fuse appliqués in place.

img_fussy-cut-flowerslg_3.jpg

4. Using threads that match or contrast appliqués as desired, machine-blanket-stitch around A and B circles to complete pillow top.

Assemble Pillow

1. Cut and piece cream print 1-1/4"-wide bias strips to make one long strip. Press seams open.

2. With wrong side inside, fold Step 1 bias strip in half lengthwise to make a flat piping strip; press.

3. Aligning raw edges, place piping strip on right side of pillow top. Pin in place 1/4" from the edge, easing in excess piping so it will lie flat when the pillow is turned right side out. Baste in place a scant 1/4" from raw edges (Diagram 1). Fold pillow top in quarters and mark each fold with a pin.

img_fussy-cut-flowerslg_4.jpg

4. Join short ends of blue print 3-1/2x43" strip to make a ring (Diagram 2). Press seam open. Fold ring in quarters and mark each fold with a pin.

img_fussy-cut-flowerslg_4a.jpg

5. With right sides together and matching quarter marks, position one edge of blue print ring along edge of pillow top over piping (Diagram 3). Pin together 1/4" from the edge all around ring, clipping into edge of ring with tiny clips if necessary to make it lie flat. Sew in place, stitching just past basting of piping.

img_fussy-cut-flowerslg_4b.jpg

6. Repeat Step 5 to join remaining edge of blue print ring to pillow back circle, leaving a 6" opening for stuffing.