Frosty Friend

A fast-to-fuse appliquéd snowman will impart a friendly welcome all winter long.

Designer: Sherri K. Falls of This & That

Materials

1 yard aqua snowflake print (appliqué foundation, inner and outer borders, pillow back)

1⁄4 yard white-on-white print (appliqués)

1⁄4 yard total assorted green prints (appliqué, inner and outer borders)

1⁄4 yard total assorted red prints (appliqués, inner and outer borders)

Scrap of orange print (appliqué)

1⁄4 yard total assorted aqua prints (inner and outer borders)

Lightweight iron-on fusible web

2-3⁄8"-diameter buttons: black

16"-square pillow form

Finished pillow: 16" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace patterns the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From aqua snowflake print, cut:

2--16-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" rectangles

1--8-1⁄2" square

16--1-1⁄2" squares

From white-on-white print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

3 of Pattern G

From assorted green prints, cut:

1 of Pattern B

4--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

8--2-1⁄2" squares

8--1-1⁄2" squares

From assorted red prints, cut:

1 each of patterns C, D, and E

4--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-1⁄2" squares

8--1-1⁄2" squares

From orange print, cut:

1 of Pattern F

From assorted aqua prints, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-1⁄2" squares

Appliqué Pillow Center

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, place A–F pieces on aqua snowflake print 8-1⁄2" square. Fuse all pieces in place following manufacturer's instructions.

100516108_apd_600.jpg

2. Using black thread, machine-blanket-stitch around edges of each appliqué shape to make pillow center.

Assemble Four-Patch Units

1. Referring to Four-Patch Diagram, sew together two aqua snowflake print 1-1⁄2" squares and two assorted red print 1-1⁄2" squares in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a red Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four red Four-Patch units total.

100516109_4patch_600.jpg

2. Using assorted green print 1-1⁄2" squares instead of red prints, repeat Step 1 to make four green Four-Patch units.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram, sew together two assorted green print 2-1⁄2" squares, a red print 2-1⁄2" square, and an aqua print 2-1⁄2" square in a row to make a short inner border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four short inner border strips total.

100516110_ptad_600.jpg

2. Add a red Four-Patch unit to each end of two short inner border strips to make two long inner border strips. Press seams away from Four-Patch units.

3. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of pillow center. Join long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The pillow center should now be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

4. Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram, sew together one each of aqua, green, and red print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles in a row to make a short outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 2-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four short outer border strips total.

5. Add a green Four-Patch unit to each end of two short outer border strips to make two long outer border strips. Press seams away from Four-Patch units.

6. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of pillow center. Sew long outer border strips to remaining edges to make pillow top. Press all seams toward outer border. The pillow top should be 16-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7. Referring to photo, place white-on-white print G snowflakes on pillow top. Fuse in place. Using black thread, machine-blanket-stitch around appliqués. Use white thread to hand-stitch buttons on snowman face for eyes.

Finish Pillow

1. With wrong sides inside, fold each aqua snowflake print 16-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" rectangle in half to form two double-thick 10-1⁄4×16-1⁄2" rectangles.

2. Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap folded edges of rectangles about 4" to make a 16-1⁄2" square. Baste around entire square to make pillow back.

100516111_pbad_600.jpg

3. With right sides together, layer pillow top and pillow back; pin or baste edges. Sew together through all layers to make pillow cover.