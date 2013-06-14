Free Pillow Patterns

Sew handmade pillows, pillowcases, and pillow shams that will match any decor, no matter how often you change it out! Our free pillow patterns include neutral, traditional, standout, and seasonal designs.

Batik Log Cabin Pillow

A pillow of Log Cabin blocks showcases beautiful batiks in a rainbow of colors.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

2 Wishes

Embellish a pair of pillows with basic hand-embroidery stitches.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Three's Company

Make a sophisticated style statement on a budget with classic accent pillows.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Gather 'Round

Learn two great ways to make yo-yos for this sweet little accent pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Another Angle Pillow

Solids and bright prints are a fresh way to showcase 90° triangles in this contemporary pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Baskets Pillow

Choose lime green and teal prints for the baskets and a gray print for the sashing to construct a pillow cover that has a modern feel.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Shades of Lavender

Geometric patterns in springtime colors take center stage on this delightful pillow duet.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Dot-to-Dot Pillow

Gather a rainbow of cute pastel polka dots for a checkerboard-look pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Cabin Touch Pillow

Two Log Cabin blocks and rectangles in a fun print come together to make a delightful throw pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Blueberry Twist

crunched squares of classic blue prints add a fun twist to a traditional pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

So Many Strips

Fabric scraps take center stage on this pair of geometric pillows. A quick stitch-and-flip method brings together narrow fabric strips to create a delightful pillow duet.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

I've Got a Notion

If you're "sew" inspired, display a pair of pillows embellished with felt appliqués and piping to pay tribute to your go-to supplies.

Get the free pillow patterns here.

Garden Party Pillow

Arrange brightly colored hexagons to mimic flowers and leaves to create a pillow perfect for spring.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Show Me How: Quilted Pillow

Sew along with Linda to make a quilted pillow.

Get the free pattern here.

Patchwork Pillow Pair

Piece squares and rectangles into classic Pineapple and Log Cabin blocks to easily create a stunning sun-and-sky color duo.

Get the free pillow patterns here.

Romance in Red

Combine simple designs and classic red-and-cream prints for an endearing cozy pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Summer Fun Pillow

One simple block in assorted fabrics yields a knockout throw pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Trio of Pillows

Large pillows are great for lounging, but they can also add a punch of color to any room. Use durable home decor fabrics, plush fabrics, or soft quilting cottons to make a the set of pillows.

Get the Center-Tied Pillow pattern here.

Get the Large Patchwork Pillow pattern here.

Get the Large Diamond Pillow here.

Ornate Floral Pillow

For a quick home décor project, use Flying Geese units to frame a fussy-cut large floral motif and assemble the unit into a pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Bright and Bubbly Pillow

Happy appliquéd circles arranged in a flower shape fill a bright pillow. The ragged edges of the appliqués add to the project's breezy charm while orange piping frames the aqua background and echoes the center circle.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Rickrack and Bow Pillow

Combine a pack of charm squares and jumbo rickrack to make a stylish pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Fussy-Cut Flowers Pillow

Fussy-cut delicate floral designs to showcase in appliquéd circles on a round pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Country Windmills Star Pillow

Use scraps to piece a matching star block pillow and zigzag pillowcase.

Get the free pillow patterns here.

Rail Fence Pillow

Sew four blocks in a variety of favorite cool-tone solids, then set them on point with an additional cool-tone solid to make a 16"-square pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Spot On! Pillow

Contrasting fabrics, eye-catching appliqués, and frayed edges create visual and textural appeal in this pillow.  You'll quilt the pillow top before creating the ragged-edge look.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Pastel Delectable Mountains Pillow

Create pillows (and an exquisite bed quilt) in crisp, cool colors.

Get the free pillow patterns here.

Just a Dash Pillow

A single block composed of a stripe, dot, and swirling floral results in a sophisticated pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Neutral Print Pillows

The use of coordinating prints makes these pillows look more complicated than they are. Their neutral colors help them transition through decor changes.

Get the free pillow patterns here.

Hourglass Pillow

Four triangles make a merry, square pillow! Three bright prints form the hourglass block pillow. Complete it with a covered button center and piped edging.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

House and Heart Pillow

Use precut 10-inch squares and fat quarters to create a reversible pillow. Appliqué house and heart shapes, then frame each appliquéd block with stripe and tone-on-tone borders.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Rickrack Pillow

Use large rickrack and prints to create a square patchwork pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Premade Ruffle Pillow

Sew a simple, yet elegant, pillow using 2"-wide premade ruffles.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Cute Cowboy Pillow

Make a western-theme pillow using star, plaid, and bandana prints.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Button-Band Pillow

Red-and-cream prints create an elegant pillow when combined with buttons.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Sweet Retreat Decorative Pillow

Add cottage chic style to any bedroom with free patterns for a decorative pillow, coordinating shams, bed skirt, and nightstand slipcover.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Patchwork Pillow

Gather your scraps and use this free pillow pattern to make a rectangular patchwork pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Squares & Circles Pillows

Piece squares or machine-appliqué circles to create two easy pillows.

Get the free pillow patterns here.

Tic-Tac-Toe and Daisy Pillows

Choose vibrant colors and sassy prints to make it an eye-catching addition to your decor. Fusible web makes this appliqué project a fast and easy one to complete.

Get the free pillow patterns here.

Twist & Turn

Fabric selection is key in re-creating this look. Choose a repeat floral print, cut and sew as directed, and a new motif magically appears where the prints converge.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Easy Strips Pillow

Piece rectangle strips to create a square pillow cover.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Simple Strips Pillow Sham

Sew a beginner-friendly pillow sham that's pieced from simple strips. In-the-ditch quilting complements the richly patterned fabrics.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

It's a Wrap Pillow Bands

Add style to plain pillows with easy-to-sew pillow bands.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Pieced Pinwheels Pillow Sham

Give your bedroom a makeover with this pieced ensemble, including a pillow sham, bedskirt, and valance.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

