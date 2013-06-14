Free Pillow Patterns
Sew handmade pillows, pillowcases, and pillow shams that will match any decor, no matter how often you change it out! Our free pillow patterns include neutral, traditional, standout, and seasonal designs.
Batik Log Cabin Pillow
A pillow of Log Cabin blocks showcases beautiful batiks in a rainbow of colors.
2 Wishes
Embellish a pair of pillows with basic hand-embroidery stitches.
Three's Company
Make a sophisticated style statement on a budget with classic accent pillows.
Gather 'Round
Learn two great ways to make yo-yos for this sweet little accent pillow.
Another Angle Pillow
Solids and bright prints are a fresh way to showcase 90° triangles in this contemporary pillow.
Baskets Pillow
Choose lime green and teal prints for the baskets and a gray print for the sashing to construct a pillow cover that has a modern feel.
Shades of Lavender
Geometric patterns in springtime colors take center stage on this delightful pillow duet.
Dot-to-Dot Pillow
Gather a rainbow of cute pastel polka dots for a checkerboard-look pillow.
Cabin Touch Pillow
Two Log Cabin blocks and rectangles in a fun print come together to make a delightful throw pillow.
Blueberry Twist
crunched squares of classic blue prints add a fun twist to a traditional pillow.
So Many Strips
Fabric scraps take center stage on this pair of geometric pillows. A quick stitch-and-flip method brings together narrow fabric strips to create a delightful pillow duet.
I've Got a Notion
If you're "sew" inspired, display a pair of pillows embellished with felt appliqués and piping to pay tribute to your go-to supplies.
Garden Party Pillow
Arrange brightly colored hexagons to mimic flowers and leaves to create a pillow perfect for spring.
Show Me How: Quilted Pillow
Sew along with Linda to make a quilted pillow.
Patchwork Pillow Pair
Piece squares and rectangles into classic Pineapple and Log Cabin blocks to easily create a stunning sun-and-sky color duo.
Romance in Red
Combine simple designs and classic red-and-cream prints for an endearing cozy pillow.
Summer Fun Pillow
One simple block in assorted fabrics yields a knockout throw pillow.
Trio of Pillows
Large pillows are great for lounging, but they can also add a punch of color to any room. Use durable home decor fabrics, plush fabrics, or soft quilting cottons to make a the set of pillows.
Get the Center-Tied Pillow pattern here.
Get the Large Patchwork Pillow pattern here.
Ornate Floral Pillow
For a quick home décor project, use Flying Geese units to frame a fussy-cut large floral motif and assemble the unit into a pillow.
Bright and Bubbly Pillow
Happy appliquéd circles arranged in a flower shape fill a bright pillow. The ragged edges of the appliqués add to the project's breezy charm while orange piping frames the aqua background and echoes the center circle.
Rickrack and Bow Pillow
Combine a pack of charm squares and jumbo rickrack to make a stylish pillow.
Fussy-Cut Flowers Pillow
Fussy-cut delicate floral designs to showcase in appliquéd circles on a round pillow.
Country Windmills Star Pillow
Use scraps to piece a matching star block pillow and zigzag pillowcase.
Rail Fence Pillow
Sew four blocks in a variety of favorite cool-tone solids, then set them on point with an additional cool-tone solid to make a 16"-square pillow.
Spot On! Pillow
Contrasting fabrics, eye-catching appliqués, and frayed edges create visual and textural appeal in this pillow. You'll quilt the pillow top before creating the ragged-edge look.
Pastel Delectable Mountains Pillow
Create pillows (and an exquisite bed quilt) in crisp, cool colors.
Just a Dash Pillow
A single block composed of a stripe, dot, and swirling floral results in a sophisticated pillow.
Neutral Print Pillows
The use of coordinating prints makes these pillows look more complicated than they are. Their neutral colors help them transition through decor changes.
Hourglass Pillow
Four triangles make a merry, square pillow! Three bright prints form the hourglass block pillow. Complete it with a covered button center and piped edging.
House and Heart Pillow
Use precut 10-inch squares and fat quarters to create a reversible pillow. Appliqué house and heart shapes, then frame each appliquéd block with stripe and tone-on-tone borders.
Rickrack Pillow
Use large rickrack and prints to create a square patchwork pillow.
Premade Ruffle Pillow
Sew a simple, yet elegant, pillow using 2"-wide premade ruffles.
Cute Cowboy Pillow
Make a western-theme pillow using star, plaid, and bandana prints.
Button-Band Pillow
Red-and-cream prints create an elegant pillow when combined with buttons.
Sweet Retreat Decorative Pillow
Add cottage chic style to any bedroom with free patterns for a decorative pillow, coordinating shams, bed skirt, and nightstand slipcover.
Patchwork Pillow
Gather your scraps and use this free pillow pattern to make a rectangular patchwork pillow.
Squares & Circles Pillows
Piece squares or machine-appliqué circles to create two easy pillows.
Tic-Tac-Toe and Daisy Pillows
Choose vibrant colors and sassy prints to make it an eye-catching addition to your decor. Fusible web makes this appliqué project a fast and easy one to complete.
Twist & Turn
Fabric selection is key in re-creating this look. Choose a repeat floral print, cut and sew as directed, and a new motif magically appears where the prints converge.
Easy Strips Pillow
Piece rectangle strips to create a square pillow cover.
Simple Strips Pillow Sham
Sew a beginner-friendly pillow sham that's pieced from simple strips. In-the-ditch quilting complements the richly patterned fabrics.
It's a Wrap Pillow Bands
Add style to plain pillows with easy-to-sew pillow bands.
Pieced Pinwheels Pillow Sham
Give your bedroom a makeover with this pieced ensemble, including a pillow sham, bedskirt, and valance.