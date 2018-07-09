Floral Tile Pillow

Showcase a simple floral appliqué block in a sophisticated throw pillow. Fabrics are from the Kasuri collection by Sevenberry for Robert Kaufman Fabrics .

Inspired by: Floral Tiles from designer Denise Russell of Pieced Brain

Project tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄2 yard yellow print (appliqué foundation, binding)

1--10" square each medium blue print, red print, light blue print, white polka dot, and red polka dot (appliqués, sashing rectangles and squares)

1⁄3 yard dark blue print (corner triangles)

1⁄3 yard backing fabric

1⁄4 yard (20"-wide) lightweight iron-on fusible web

18"-square pillow form

Finished size: 17-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 9" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1) Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2) Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From yellow print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 × 42" binding strips

1 --9-1⁄2" square

From medium blue print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From red print, cut:

4 of Pattern B

From light blue print, cut:

8 of Pattern C

From white polka dot, cut:

4--2 × 9-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

From red polka dot, cut:

4--2" sashing squares

From dark blue print, cut:

2--9-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From backing fabric, cut:

2--11-1⁄2 ×18" rectangles

Appliqué Block

1) Fold yellow print 9-1⁄2" square diagonally twice in an X. Finger-press creases; unfold to make an appliqué foundation with placement guidelines.

2) Using placement guidelines and referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, center and arrange medium blue print A piece, red print B buds, and light blue C leaves on appliqué foundation. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces in place.

100581357_apd_1000.jpg

3) Using thread that matches appliqués, machine-blanket-stitch pieces in place to make an appliquéd block. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Pillow Top

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward the darker fabric.

1) Referring to Pillow Center Diagram, lay out block, white polka dot 2 × 9-1⁄2" sashing rectangles, and red polka dot 2" sashing squares in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows.

100581358_d1_1000.jpg

2) Join rows to make pillow center; press seams in one direction. The pillow center should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3) Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram, sew dark blue print corner triangles to opposite edges of pillow center. Add remaining dark blue print corner triangles to remaining pillow center edges to make pillow top. The pillow top should be 18" square including seam allowances.

100581359_ptad_1000.jpg

Finish Pillow

1) Turn one long edge of each backing fabric 11-1⁄2 ×18" rectangle under 1⁄4"; press. Turn under 1⁄4" again. Stitch turned-under edges to make pillow back pieces. Each pillow back piece should be 11 ×18" including seam allowances.

2) Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces by 4" to make an 18" square. Stitch across overlapped edges to make pillow back.

100581360_pbad_1000.jpg

3) Layer pillow top and pillow back with wrong sides together. Stitch a scant 1⁄4" from outer edges to make pillow cover.