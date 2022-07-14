Inspired by: Golden Oak from designer Krisanne Watkins

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished pillow: 16" square

Finished block: 12-1/2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

9×21 piece (fat quarter) green print (block)

9×21 piece (fat quarter) purple print (block)

10" square orange print (block)

1/2 yard black print (block, border, pillow back)

5" square gray print (block)

16-1/2"-square batting

16-1/2"-square muslin

16"-square pillow form

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From green print, cut:

4—3" squares

14—2-1/8" squares

4—1-3/4×5-1/2" rectangles

4—1-3/4" squares

From purple print, cut:

2—3-3/4" squares

4—3" squares

2—2-1/8" squares

8—1-3/4" squares

From orange print, cut:

1—3-3/4" square

4—1-3/4" squares

From black print, cut:

2—10-1/4×16-1/2" rectangles

2—2-1/4×16-1/2" border strips

2—2-1/4×13" border strips

4—1-3/4×3" rectangles

From gray print, cut:

1—3" square

Assemble Pillow Top

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each green print 2-1/8" square and four purple print 1-3/4" squares.

2. Layer a marked green print square atop a purple print 2-1/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄ 4 " on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on marked line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 1-3/4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

Eerie Halloween Pillow

3. Referring to Diagram 2, align two marked green print squares with opposite corners of a purple print 3-3/4" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching a scant 1/4" on each side of marked lines. Cut apart on marked lines to make two triangle units (Diagram 3); press open.

Eerie Halloween Pillow

Eerie Halloween Pillow

4. Referring to Diagram 4, align a marked green print square with purple print corner of a triangle unit. Sew together with two seams, stitching a scant 1/4" on each side of marked line. Cut apart on marked line (Diagram 5). Press open to make two purple Flying Geese units. Each unit should be 1-3/4×3" including seam allowances. Repeat to make two additional purple Flying Geese units.

Eerie Halloween Pillow

Eerie Halloween Pillow

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make four additional purple Flying Geese units for eight purple Flying Geese units total.

6. Align a marked purple print square with left-hand end of a green print 1-3/4×5-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 6; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open to make Unit 1. The unit still should be 1-3/4×5-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Unit 1.

Eerie Halloween Pillow

7. Referring to Diagram 7, repeat Step 5 on right-hand end of remaining green print 1-3/4×5-1/2" rectangles to make two of Unit 2.

Eerie Halloween Pillow

8. Sew together a green print 1-3/4" square and an orange print 1-3/4" square to make a two-patch unit (Diagram 8). The unit should be 1-3/4×3" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four two-patch units total.

Eerie Halloween Pillow

9. Lay out an unmarked purple print 1-3/4" square, one triangle-square, two purple Flying Geese units, one Unit 1, one green print 3" square, and one two-patch unit in three rows (Diagram 9; note orientation of two-patch unit). Sew together pieces in top and bottom rows. Join rows to make Unit A. The unit should be 5-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Unit A.

Eerie Halloween Pillow

10. Referring to Diagram 10, lay out two purple Flying Geese units, one triangle-square, one unmarked purple print 1-3/4" square, one Unit 2, one two-patch unit, and one green print 3" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in top and bottom rows. Join rows to make Unit B. The unit should be 5-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Unit B.

Eerie Halloween Pillow

11. Referring to steps 3 and 4, use remaining marked green print squares and orange print 3-3/4" square to make four orange Flying Geese units (Diagram 11).

Eerie Halloween Pillow

12. Sew together a purple print 3" square, an orange Flying Geese unit, and a black print 1-3/4×3" rectangle to make a side unit (Diagram 12). The unit should be 3×5-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four side units total.

Eerie Halloween Pillow

13. Referring to Diagram 13, lay out A units, side units, B units, and gray print 3" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 13" square including seam allowances.

Eerie Halloween Pillow

14. Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram, sew black print 2-1/4×13" border strips to opposite block edges. Add black print 2-1/4×16-1/2" border strips to remaining block edges to make pillow top. Press seams toward border. The pillow top should be 16-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Eerie Halloween Pillow

Finish Pillow

1. Layer pillow top right side up, batting square, and muslin square. Quilt as desired.

2. Turn one long edge of each black print 10-1/4×16-1/2" rectangle under 1/4"; press. Turn same edges under 1/4" again; stitch in place to hem. Each hemmed rectangle should be 9-3/4×16-1/2" including seam allowances.

3. Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed rectangle edges by 3" to make a 16-1/2" square. Stitch across overlapped edges to make pillow back.

Eerie Halloween Pillow

4. Layer pillow top and pillow back with right sides together. Stitch 1/4" from edges to make pillow cover. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press.