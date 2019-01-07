Easy Pet Bed
Your cat will love curling up on a pieced bed made of feline-theme prints. Fabrics are from the Paw Prints for ASPCA collection by Michael Miller Fabrics.
Inspired by Top Dog from designer Monique Jacobs
Project tester: Jan Ragaller
Materials
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
- 1⁄2 yard gray print (bed front, bed back)
- 10" square orange print (bed front)
- 1⁄3 yard blue print (bed front, bed back)
- 1 yard 20"-wide, medium-weight, iron-on fusible interfacing
- 13×18×2" foam insert
Finished size: 12×18-1⁄2×2"
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From gray print, cut:
- 2-- 10-1⁄2" squares
- 2--2-7⁄8 ×21" strips
- 2--2-7⁄8 ×9-3⁄4" strips
- 2--2-1⁄8 ×4-1⁄2" strips
- 2--1-1⁄2 ×13" strips
From orange print, cut:
- 1- -4-1⁄2 ×9-3⁄4" rectangle
From blue print, cut:
- 2--2-1⁄2 ×21" strips
- 2--2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strips
- 2--2-1⁄8 ×16-1⁄4" strips
- 2--2-1⁄8×6-1⁄2" strips
From fusible interfacing, cut:
- 1--14-1⁄2×21" rectangle
- 2--10 ×10-1⁄2" rectangles
- 2--2-1⁄2 ×21" strips
- 2--2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strips
Assemble Bed Top
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
1) Sew gray print 2-1⁄8 ×4-1⁄2" strips to short edges of orange print 4-1⁄2 ×9-3⁄4" rectangle. Join gray print 1-1⁄2 ×13" strips to remaining edges (Bed Top Assembly Diagram). Press all seams toward gray strips.
2) Add blue print 2-1⁄8 ×6-1⁄2" strips to short edges of Step 1 unit. Join blue print 2-1⁄8 ×16-1⁄4" strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward blue print.
3) Sew gray print 2-7⁄8 ×9-3⁄4" strips to short edges of Step 2 unit. Join gray print 2-7⁄8 ×21" strips to remaining edges to make bed top. Press all seams toward gray print. The top should be 14-1⁄2 ×21" including seam allowances.
4) Following manufacturer's instructions, adhere fusible interfacing 14-1⁄2×21" rectangle to cover wrong side of bed top.
Finish Pet Bed
1) On the wrong side of the fabric, align a long edge of a fusible interfacing 10 ×10-1⁄2" rectangle with an edge of a gray print 10-1⁄2" square; adhere to make a fused unit. Repeat to make a second fused unit.
2) Turn an unfused edge of each Step 1 unit under 1⁄4"; press. Turn under 1⁄4" again, folding fabric over interfacing. Stitch in place. Each fused unit now should be 10 ×10-1⁄2" including seam allowances.
3) Referring to Bed Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of fused units by 3" to make a 10-1⁄2 ×17" rectangle. Stitch across overlaps to make bed back center.
4) As before, adhere each fusible interfacing 2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strip to the wrong side of each blue print 2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strip. Repeat with fusible interfacing 2-1⁄2 ×21" strips and blue print 2-1⁄2×21" strips.
5) Sew fused 2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strips to short edges of bed back center. Join fused 2-1⁄2 ×21" strips to remaining edges to make bed back. Press all seams toward fused rectangles. The bed back should be 14-1⁄2 ×21" including seam allowances.
6) Layer bed top and bed back with right sides together. Stitch around outer edges using 1⁄2" seam allowance to make bed cover. Zigzag-stitch seam allowances to keep edges from fraying when washed; trim seam allowances to 1⁄4".
7) To shape bed cover sides, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Corner Diagram). Measuring 1" from point of triangle, draw a 2"-long line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Zigzag-stitch in seam allowance. Repeat with remaining corners.
8) Turn bed cover right side out through opening in back. Add foam insert to complete pet bed.