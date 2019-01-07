Easy Pet Bed

Your cat will love curling up on a pieced bed made of feline-theme prints. Fabrics are from the Paw Prints for ASPCA collection by Michael Miller Fabrics.

January 07, 2019
Advertisement
Download this Project

Inspired by Top Dog from designer Monique Jacobs

Project tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

  • 1⁄2 yard gray print (bed front, bed back)
  • 10" square orange print (bed front)
  • 1⁄3 yard blue print (bed front, bed back)
  • 1 yard 20"-wide, medium-weight, iron-on fusible interfacing
  • 13×18×2" foam insert

Finished size: 12×18-1⁄2×2"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From gray print, cut:

  • 2-- 10-1⁄2" squares
  • 2--2-7⁄8 ×21" strips
  • 2--2-7⁄8 ×9-3⁄4" strips
  • 2--2-1⁄8 ×4-1⁄2" strips
  • 2--1-1⁄2 ×13" strips

From orange print, cut:

  • 1- -4-1⁄2 ×9-3⁄4" rectangle

From blue print, cut:

  • 2--2-1⁄2 ×21" strips
  • 2--2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strips
  • 2--2-1⁄8 ×16-1⁄4" strips
  • 2--2-1⁄8×6-1⁄2" strips

From fusible interfacing, cut:

  • 1--14-1⁄2×21" rectangle
  • 2--10 ×10-1⁄2" rectangles
  • 2--2-1⁄2 ×21" strips
  • 2--2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strips

Assemble Bed Top

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

1)    Sew gray print 2-1⁄8 ×4-1⁄2" strips to short edges of orange print 4-1⁄2 ×9-3⁄4" rectangle. Join gray print 1-1⁄2 ×13" strips to remaining edges (Bed Top Assembly Diagram). Press all seams toward gray strips.

2)    Add blue print 2-1⁄8 ×6-1⁄2" strips to short edges of Step 1 unit. Join blue print 2-1⁄8 ×16-1⁄4" strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward blue print.

3)    Sew gray print 2-7⁄8 ×9-3⁄4" strips to short edges of Step 2 unit. Join gray print 2-7⁄8 ×21" strips to remaining edges to make bed top. Press all seams toward gray print. The top should be 14-1⁄2 ×21" including seam allowances.

4)    Following manufacturer's instructions, adhere fusible interfacing 14-1⁄2×21" rectangle to cover wrong side of bed top.

Finish Pet Bed

1)    On the wrong side of the fabric, align a long edge of a fusible interfacing 10 ×10-1⁄2" rectangle with an edge of a gray print 10-1⁄2" square; adhere to make a fused unit. Repeat to make a second fused unit.

2)    Turn an unfused edge of each Step 1 unit under 1⁄4"; press. Turn under 1⁄4" again, folding fabric over interfacing. Stitch in place. Each fused unit now should be 10 ×10-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3)    Referring to Bed Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of fused units by 3" to make a 10-1⁄2 ×17" rectangle. Stitch across overlaps to make bed back center.

4)    As before, adhere each fusible interfacing 2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strip to the wrong side of each blue print 2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strip. Repeat with fusible interfacing 2-1⁄2 ×21" strips and blue print 2-1⁄2×21" strips.

5)    Sew fused 2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strips to short edges of bed back center. Join fused 2-1⁄2 ×21" strips to remaining edges to make bed back. Press all seams toward fused rectangles. The bed back should be 14-1⁄2 ×21" including seam allowances.

6)    Layer bed top and bed back with right sides together. Stitch around outer edges using 1⁄2" seam allowance to make bed cover. Zigzag-stitch seam allowances to keep edges from fraying when washed; trim seam allowances to 1⁄4".

7)    To shape bed cover sides, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Corner Diagram). Measuring 1" from point of triangle, draw a 2"-long line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Zigzag-stitch in seam allowance. Repeat with remaining corners.

8)    Turn bed cover right side out through opening in back. Add foam insert to complete pet bed.

    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com