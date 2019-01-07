Easy Pet Bed

Your cat will love curling up on a pieced bed made of feline-theme prints. Fabrics are from the Paw Prints for ASPCA collection by Michael Miller Fabrics .

Inspired by Top Dog from designer Monique Jacobs

Project tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄2 yard gray print (bed front, bed back)

10" square orange print (bed front)

1⁄3 yard blue print (bed front, bed back)

1 yard 20"-wide, medium-weight, iron-on fusible interfacing

13×18×2" foam insert

Finished size: 12×18-1⁄2×2"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From gray print, cut:

2-- 10-1⁄2" squares

2--2-7⁄8 ×21" strips

2--2-7⁄8 ×9-3⁄4" strips

2--2-1⁄8 ×4-1⁄2" strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×13" strips

From orange print, cut:

1- -4-1⁄2 ×9-3⁄4" rectangle

From blue print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 ×21" strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strips

2--2-1⁄8 ×16-1⁄4" strips

2--2-1⁄8×6-1⁄2" strips

From fusible interfacing, cut:

1--14-1⁄2×21" rectangle

2--10 ×10-1⁄2" rectangles

2--2-1⁄2 ×21" strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strips

Assemble Bed Top

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

1) Sew gray print 2-1⁄8 ×4-1⁄2" strips to short edges of orange print 4-1⁄2 ×9-3⁄4" rectangle. Join gray print 1-1⁄2 ×13" strips to remaining edges (Bed Top Assembly Diagram). Press all seams toward gray strips.

7001503-9799_co-btad_1000.jpg

2) Add blue print 2-1⁄8 ×6-1⁄2" strips to short edges of Step 1 unit. Join blue print 2-1⁄8 ×16-1⁄4" strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward blue print.

3) Sew gray print 2-7⁄8 ×9-3⁄4" strips to short edges of Step 2 unit. Join gray print 2-7⁄8 ×21" strips to remaining edges to make bed top. Press all seams toward gray print. The top should be 14-1⁄2 ×21" including seam allowances.

4) Following manufacturer's instructions, adhere fusible interfacing 14-1⁄2×21" rectangle to cover wrong side of bed top.

Finish Pet Bed

1) On the wrong side of the fabric, align a long edge of a fusible interfacing 10 ×10-1⁄2" rectangle with an edge of a gray print 10-1⁄2" square; adhere to make a fused unit. Repeat to make a second fused unit.

2) Turn an unfused edge of each Step 1 unit under 1⁄4"; press. Turn under 1⁄4" again, folding fabric over interfacing. Stitch in place. Each fused unit now should be 10 ×10-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3) Referring to Bed Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of fused units by 3" to make a 10-1⁄2 ×17" rectangle. Stitch across overlaps to make bed back center.

7001503-9799_co-bbad_1000.jpg

4) As before, adhere each fusible interfacing 2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strip to the wrong side of each blue print 2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strip. Repeat with fusible interfacing 2-1⁄2 ×21" strips and blue print 2-1⁄2×21" strips.

5) Sew fused 2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strips to short edges of bed back center. Join fused 2-1⁄2 ×21" strips to remaining edges to make bed back. Press all seams toward fused rectangles. The bed back should be 14-1⁄2 ×21" including seam allowances.

6) Layer bed top and bed back with right sides together. Stitch around outer edges using 1⁄2" seam allowance to make bed cover. Zigzag-stitch seam allowances to keep edges from fraying when washed; trim seam allowances to 1⁄4".

7) To shape bed cover sides, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Corner Diagram). Measuring 1" from point of triangle, draw a 2"-long line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Zigzag-stitch in seam allowance. Repeat with remaining corners.

7001503-9799_co-corner_1000.jpg