Easy Christmas Pillow
Make a cheerful holiday pillow in minutes. After the holidays, remove the pillow inserts and tuck the pillow covers away until Santa comes again. Fabrics are the A Wonderful Time panel from Merry Stitches collection by Cori Dantini for Blend Fabrics.
Materials (For One Pillow)
- "A Wonderful Time" fabric panel (or about 15x24" of your favorite Christmas fabric) for pillow top
- 7/8 yard backing fabric
- 14x27" pillow insert
Finished pillow cover fits a 14x23" pillow insert. Sew this project with 1/4" seams.
Cut Fabrics
From panel fabric (or Christmas fabric), cut:
- 1--14-1/2x23-1/2" rectangle
From backing fabric, cut:
- 2--14-1/2x27-1/2" rectangles
If using panel specified, see Cutting Diagram.
Make Pillow Cover
1. With wrong sides inside, fold each 27-1/2x141/2" rectangle in half to make two double-thick 13-3/4x14-1/2" rectangles. (The double thickness makes the pillow back more stable.) Baste around cut edges of each folded rectangle. To machine baste, set sewing machine to the longest straight stitch; sew a little less than 1/4" from cut edges.
2. Overlap folded edges of rectangles by about 4" to make a 14-1/2x23-1/2" rectangle (the same size as pillow top).
3. Baste overlapped edges.
4. With right sides together, layer pillow top and pillow back; pin edges.
5. Sew together through all layers to make pillow cover.
6. Turn pillow cover right side out through opening in pillow back.
7. Insert pillow form to complete pillow.