Dream Machine

With raw-edge fusible appliqué you can quickly assemble the perfect pillow for your sewing space. Fabrics are from the Sewing Box collection by Gina Martin Design for Moda Fabrics .

Designer: Gina Martin of Gina Martin Design

Materials

18×21" piece (fat quarter) green print (appliqué foundation)

3⁄4 yard multicolor print (appliqué foundation, pillow back)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) dark pink print (appliqués)

1⁄2 yard red print (appliqués, piping)

Scraps of pink, turquoise, navy blue, blue, and white prints (appliqués)

Lightweight fusible web

Tear-away stabilizer (optional)

1⁄2 yard fusible fleece

6" square Aida 14-count cross-stitch fabric

Embroidery floss: red

Standard and heavyweight machine-sewing threads: white

Air- or water-soluble marking pen

2-1⁄8 yards 3⁄16"-diameter cotton cording

16"-square pillow form

Finished pillow: 16" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄2" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern templates. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From green print, cut:

1--12×17" rectangle

From multicolor print, cut:

2--11-1⁄2×17" rectangles

1--6×17" rectangle

From dark pink print, cut:

1 each of patterns A and F

From red print, cut:

Enough 2"-wide bias strips to total 75" for piping

1 of Pattern B

From pink print, cut:

1 each of patterns C and J

From turquoise print, cut:

2 of Pattern D

1 each of patterns M and N

From navy blue print, cut:

2 each of patterns E and I

1 each of patterns K and L

From blue print, cut:

2 of Pattern G

From white print, cut:

1 of Pattern H

From fusible web, cut:

1--1-1⁄2×4" strip

From fusible fleece, cut:

1--16" square

2--10×16" rectangles

Stitch Cross-Stitch Appliqué

1. Referring to Diagram 1, use two strands of red embroidery floss to cross-stitch the phrase Sew Fun! onto 6" square of cross-stitch fabric.

100546821_d1.jpg

To make a row of cross-stitches, pull needle up at A, then push it down at B (Cross-Stitch Diagram). Pull needle up at C, then push it down at D. Repeat to make as many cross-stitches as desired. When you reach the end of a row, pull needle up at G, then push it down at H to make an X. Continue in same manner to cross all stitches and complete row.

100546822_cross-stitch.jpg

2. Place cross-stitched square wrong side up on work surface. Center fusible web 1-1⁄2×4" strip horizontally over stitched design; fuse in place. Center and trim fused design to 3-3⁄8×7⁄8" to make cross-stitch appliqué. Remove paper backing.

Assemble, Appliqué, and Quilt Pillow Top

1. Sew together green print 12×17" rectangle and multicolor print 6×17" rectangle to make appliqué foundation (Diagram 2). Press seam open. The foundation should be 17" square including seam allowances.

100546823_d2.jpg

2. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position appliqué shapes A-N and cross-stitch appliqué on appliqué foundation. Fuse pieces in place following manufacturer's instructions. Using standard white thread, machine-straight-stitch a scant 1⁄8" from edges of each appliqué piece.

100546824_apd.jpg

3. Referring to dotted lines on Appliqué Placement Diagram, use an air- or water-soluble pen to mark the path of the thread beginning at the H spool and continuing beyond the N presser foot. If desired, place tear-away stabilizer behind appliqué design. Using heavyweight white thread and a long stitch length, machine-straight-stitch along the marked line. Remove stabilizer.

4. Center the fusible fleece 16" square on wrong side of appliquéd foundation. Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions. Quilt as desired to make pillow top. Designer Gina Martin machine-outline-quilted around the appliquéd design. She stitched parallel vertical lines in the green print background and parallel horizontal lines in the multicolor print rectangle.

Assemble Pillow Back

1. Referring to Diagram 3, position a fusible fleece 10×16" rectangle on wrong side of a multicolor print 11-1⁄2×17 rectangle; fleece should be 1" from one long raw edge and 1⁄2" from remaining raw edges. Fuse in place.

100546825_d3.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 4, fold the 1" edge under 1⁄4"; press. Fold same edge under 3⁄4" so fabric fold abuts fleece. Press and topstitch close to first folded edge to make a backing rectangle. The backing rectangle should be 10-1⁄2×17" including seam allowances.

100546826_d4.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a second backing rectangle.

4. Overlap hemmed edges of backing rectangles by about 4" to make a 17"-square pillow back (Diagram 5). Baste overlapped edges as shown.

100546827_d5.jpg

Finish Pillow

1. Using diagonal seams, sew together red print 2"-wide bias strips to make a 75"-long strip.

2. With wrong side inside, fold under 1-1⁄2" at one end of 75"-long strip; press. Fold strip in half lengthwise with wrong side inside. Insert 3⁄16"-diameter cording next to folded edge with cording end 1" from folded end of strip. Using a cording or zipper foot, machine-baste close to cording to make piping (Diagram 6). Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4".

100546828_d6.jpg

3. Beginning at center of one edge, pin piping to right side of pillow top, aligning raw edges. Begin stitching 1-1⁄2" from folded end of piping. When you reach a corner, ease piping into place and clip seam allowance to within a few threads of stitching line (Diagram 7). Continue in same manner until you are within 2"-3" of starting point. Cut end of piping so it will fit into folded opening; the cording ends should abut inside piping (Diagram 8). Stitch remainder of piping in place.

100546829_d7.jpg

100546830_d8.jpg

4. Layer pillow top and pillow back with right sides together; pin or baste edges. Sew together through all layers to make pillow cover. Clip corners. Turn pillow cover right side out and insert pillow form to complete pillow.