Dot-to-Dot Pillow

Gather a rainbow of cute pastel polka dots for a checkerboard-look pillow. Fabrics are from the Mini Confetti Dots collection by Dear Stella .

Inspired by King Me! from designer Kathleen Williams

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

8--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted pastel polka dots (pillow top)

1⁄2 yard green polka dot (pillow back, binding)

12-1⁄2"-square muslin

12-1⁄2"-square batting

10"-square pillow form

Finished pillow: 10-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted pastel polka dot, cut:

4--1-3⁄4×4" rectangles

From green polka, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

2--10-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles

Assemble Pillow Top

1. Referring to Diagram 1, align long edges and alternate colors of eight polka dot 1-3⁄4×4" rectangles in two colors. Sew together to make a strip set. Press seams in one direction. Cut strip set into two 1-3⁄4"-wide segments.

100535594_d1_600_0.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 with remaining assorted polka dot print 1-3⁄4×4" rectangles to make four sets of matching 1-3⁄4"-wide segments.

3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together segments to make pillow top. Press seams in one direction.

100535595_d2_600_0.jpg

Finish Pillow

1. Layer pillow top, batting square, and muslin square. Quilt as desired. For this project, a diagonal grid was machine-quilted through the center of the squares. Trim quilted pillow top to 10-1⁄2" square.

2. Press under 1⁄4" along a long edge of each green polka dot 10-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangle. Press same edges under an additional 2" and topstitch in place to make two hemmed pillow back pieces.

3. With wrong sides together, pin pillow back pieces to pillow top, aligning raw edges and overlapping hemmed edges. Sew pieces together along all four outer edges to make pillow cover (Pillow Assembly Diagram).

4. Bind with green polka dot binding strips. Insert pillow form.