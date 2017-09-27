Crocheted Pillowcases

Take your crochet skills over the edge with colorful bands.

Materials

Pillowcase

Water-soluble marking pen

Large-eye embroidery needle

Sport weight/DK cotton yarn in desired color

Size E/4 (3.5 mm) crochet hook

Fabric marker

Note: Gauge is not crucial to the success of this project.

1. Turn pillowcase inside out. Beginning 1⁄4" from pillowcase edge, use a water-soluble marking pen to mark dots every 1⁄2" along the inside of pillowcase band.

pillowcases1.jpg

2. Measure a length of yarn that is 15 times the width of the pillowcase opening. Fold the yarn in half and knot the ends.

3. Working from inside pillowcase band, blanket-stitch the edge. To blanket stitch, refer to photos and diagram.

blanket-stitch-diagram.jpg

4. Push needle through a marked dot to outside of pillowcase. Form a reverse L shape with the yarn, and hold angle of L shape in place with your thumb. Push the needle down into next dot to the right. Come up under the reverse L shape, and, crossing over the trailing thread to secure the stitch, again form a reverse L shape with the yarn. Push the needle down at the next marked dot to the right and come up under the reverse L shape. Continue around pillowcase band.

pillowcases2.jpg

pillowcases3.jpg

5. To join end of blanket stitches to beginning, bring needle through front of first stitch knot. Tie off.

6. Turn pillowcase right side out. Make a slip knot on crochet hook and insert hook under blanket stitch.

pillowcases4.jpg

pillowcases5.jpg

Note: The first stitch can begin anywhere.

Begin Edging (Or all Edgings)

Rnd 1: 3 sc in each st, join to first sc with sl st.

Pillowcase #1 (Yellow Case with Green Edging)

Rnd 2: Ch 4, dc in same st, * sk next 2 sc, (dc, ch 1, dc) in next st. Rep from * to end. Sl st to 3rd ch of beg ch 4.

Rnd 3: * (sc, ch 3, sc) in next ch 1 sp, sk next 2 dc. Rep from * to end. Sl st to 1st sc. Fasten off.

Pillowcase #2 (Green Case with Cream Edging)

Rnd 2: Ch 5, sk next 2 sc; * dc in next sc, ch 2, sk next 2 sc. Rep from * to end. Sl st to 3rd ch of beg ch 5.

Rnd 3: Ch 1, * 3 sc in next ch 2 sp, ch 1, sk next dc. Rep from * to end. Sl st to beg ch 1. Fasten off.

Pillowcase #3 (Blue Case with Orange Edging)