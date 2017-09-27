Crocheted Pillowcases
Take your crochet skills over the edge with colorful bands.
Designer: Kari Stecher
Materials
- Pillowcase
- Water-soluble marking pen
- Large-eye embroidery needle
- Sport weight/DK cotton yarn in desired color
- Size E/4 (3.5 mm) crochet hook
- Fabric marker
Note: Gauge is not crucial to the success of this project.
1. Turn pillowcase inside out. Beginning 1⁄4" from pillowcase edge, use a water-soluble marking pen to mark dots every 1⁄2" along the inside of pillowcase band.
2. Measure a length of yarn that is 15 times the width of the pillowcase opening. Fold the yarn in half and knot the ends.
3. Working from inside pillowcase band, blanket-stitch the edge. To blanket stitch, refer to photos and diagram.
4. Push needle through a marked dot to outside of pillowcase. Form a reverse L shape with the yarn, and hold angle of L shape in place with your thumb. Push the needle down into next dot to the right. Come up under the reverse L shape, and, crossing over the trailing thread to secure the stitch, again form a reverse L shape with the yarn. Push the needle down at the next marked dot to the right and come up under the reverse L shape. Continue around pillowcase band.
5. To join end of blanket stitches to beginning, bring needle through front of first stitch knot. Tie off.
6. Turn pillowcase right side out. Make a slip knot on crochet hook and insert hook under blanket stitch.
Note: The first stitch can begin anywhere.
Begin Edging (Or all Edgings)
Rnd 1: 3 sc in each st, join to first sc with sl st.
Pillowcase #1 (Yellow Case with Green Edging)
Rnd 2: Ch 4, dc in same st, * sk next 2 sc, (dc, ch 1, dc) in next st. Rep from * to end. Sl st to 3rd ch of beg ch 4.
Rnd 3: * (sc, ch 3, sc) in next ch 1 sp, sk next 2 dc. Rep from * to end. Sl st to 1st sc. Fasten off.
Pillowcase #2 (Green Case with Cream Edging)
Rnd 2: Ch 5, sk next 2 sc; * dc in next sc, ch 2, sk next 2 sc. Rep from * to end. Sl st to 3rd ch of beg ch 5.
Rnd 3: Ch 1, * 3 sc in next ch 2 sp, ch 1, sk next dc. Rep from * to end. Sl st to beg ch 1. Fasten off.
Pillowcase #3 (Blue Case with Orange Edging)
Rnd 2: *Ch 1, sk 2 sc, (2 dc, ch 1, 2 dc) in next sc, ch 1, sk 2 sc, sl st in next sc. Rep from * to end. Sl st to 1st sc. Fasten off.