To make a cozy flannel pillow, foundation-piece four blocks and add a red print border. Fabrics are from the Wool & Needle V collection by Primitive Gatherings for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Bursting with Energy from designer Sharon Holland

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

* 1 yard assorted flannels in brown, purple, red, blue, orange, and green (blocks)

* 1⁄2 yard red flannel (border, pillow back)

* Lightweight copy paper, tracing paper, or other foundation material of your choice

* 15"-square pillow form

Finished pillow: 17-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 7-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Because the blocks are foundation-pieced, fabric pieces are cut larger than necessary. You'll trim them to the correct sizes after stitching them to the foundation material.

From assorted flannels, cut:

* 8--3 ×12" rectangles for positions 3 and 4

* 8--3 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles for positions 2 and 5

* 8--3 ×5" rectangles for positions 1 and 6

From red flannel, cut:

* 2--11-1⁄2 ×18" rectangles

* 2--1-3⁄4 ×18" border strips

* 2--1-3⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" border strips

Prepare Foundation Papers

Click on "Download this Project" above for the Foundation Pattern.

1. Use a pencil to trace Foundation Pattern four times onto lightweight copy paper or foundation material of your choice, tracing all lines and numbers. (Alternatively, print it on your foundation material. Be sure to print the foundation paper at 100% or full scale and check the accuracy of printing with the 1" square guide.)

2. Cut out traced foundation patterns roughly 1⁄4" outside dashed lines to make four foundation papers.

Assemble Blocks

To foundation-piece, you stitch fabric pieces to a foundation paper with the marked side of the paper facing up and the fabric pieces layered underneath. The resulting pieced units are mirror images of foundation papers.

1. Gather one each of positions 1–6 rectangles.

2. Aligning long edges, layer position 1 rectangle atop position 2 rectangle with right sides together.

3. Place a foundation paper atop layered rectangles, positioning the paper so the rectangles' aligned edges are at least 1⁄4" beyond the stitching line between positions 1 and 2 and extend beyond the foundation paper's right-hand and bottom dashed lines (Diagram 1). To check placement, pin on the line between positions 1 and 2. Flip top rectangle open. Make sure it completely covers position 2 and extends into position 3 at least 1⁄4". (Hold pinned unit up to the light to see through paper, if necessary.) If it doesn't cover, reposition and recheck until it does.

100580785_d1_web.jpg

4. With the marked side of the foundation paper up, sew on first stitching line through all layers, extending stitching past beginning and ending of the line by a few stitches. Press position 2 rectangle open (Diagram 2).

100580786_d2_web.jpg

5. Layer position 3 rectangle under position 2 rectangle. Make sure the long edge of the position 3 rectangle extends at least 1⁄4" past the stitching line between positions 2 and 3. Adjust, if necessary. Sew on stitching line (Diagram 3).

100580787_d3_web.jpg

6. Fold foundation paper back on the stitching line between positions 2 and 3 (Diagram 4).

100580788_d4_web.jpg

7. Place ruler against folded edge of foundation paper. Trim position 2 rectangle (Diagram 5) to create 1⁄4" seam allowance (Diagram 6).

100580789_d5_web.jpg

100580790_d6_web.jpg

8. Unfold foundation paper; press flat with a dry iron. Press rectangles open, pressing seam toward position 3 rectangle (Diagram 7).

100580791_d7_web.jpg

9. Continue adding rectangles, trimming in the same manner, until you have pieced entire paper (Diagram 8). Press with paper in place. Trim along dashed outer lines (Diagram 9) to make a block. Remove foundation paper, working carefully to avoid pulling or distorting the block. The block should be 8" square including seam allowances.

100580792_d8_web.jpg

100580793_d9_web.jpg

10. Repeat steps 1–9 to make four blocks total. Quilt tester Jan Ragaller changed the color placement of rectangles, so all blocks were different.

Assemble Pillow Top

1. Referring to Pillow Assembly Diagram and noting orientation, lay out blocks. Sew together blocks in pairs. Press seams in block pairs in opposite directions. Join pairs to make pillow center. Press seam in one direction. The pillow center should be 15-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100580796_qad_web.jpg

2. Referring to Pillow Assembly Diagram, sew red flannel 1-3⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of pillow center. Add red flannel 1-3⁄4 ×18" border strips to remaining edges to make pillow top. Press all seams toward strips. The pillow top should be 18" square including seam allowances.

Finish Pillow

1. Turn one long edge of each red flannel 11-1⁄2 ×18" rectangle under 1⁄4"; press. Turn same long edges under 1⁄4" again; press. Topstitch folded edges to hem.

2. Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of red flannel rectangles about 4" to make an 18" square. Stitch across overlap to make pillow back.

100580817_pbad_web.jpg

3. Layer pillow top and pillow back with right sides together. Stitch all edges to make pillow cover. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press.

4. Topstitch in the ditch between the border and blocks to make a flange.