Congrats Appliqué Pillow

Make a wedding gift that newlyweds will treasure. Take a snapshot at the wedding ceremony, print the photo on a printable fabric sheet, then appliqué a message of congratulations to create a one-of-a-kind pillow.

Materials

Designer: Karen Montgomery

9" square solid black (inner border)

3/4 yard black print (outer border, pillow back)

12" square green tone-on-tone (appliqués)

19x16" piece white flannel (pillow top lining)

Fusible web

Inkjet printable sew-on fabric sheet (pillow top center)

3--1/2"-wide heart-shape buttons: white

16x12" pillow form

Finished pillow: 16x12"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern once, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out fusible-web shapes roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of green tone-on-tone; let cool.

3. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From solid black, cut:

4--1-1/2x7" inner border strips

From black print, cut:

2--12-1/2x19-1/2" rectangles

1--3-1/2x9" outer border strip

2--5x15" outer border strips

1--5-1/2x9" outer border strip

From green tone-on-tone, cut:

1 each of patterns C, O, N, G, R, A, T, S, and !

Prepare and Print Photo

1. On your computer, adjust photo to print at 5x7" (two images will fit on an 8-1/2x11" sheet). Following manufacturer's instructions, print photo onto fabric sheet; let ink dry.

2. Remove paper backing and trim photo to 5x7" including seam allowances to make pillow top center.

Assemble Pillow Top

1. Sew solid black 1-1/2x7" inner border strips to top and bottom edges of pillow top center. Join solid black 1-1/2x7" inner border strips to remaining edges (Diagram 1). Press seams toward inner border.

img_congrats-pillowlg_4.jpg

2. Sew black print 3-1/2x9" outer border strip to top edge and black print 5-1/2x9" outer border strip to bottom edge of pillow top center (Diagram 2). Press seams toward outer border. Sew black print 5x15" outer border strips to remaining edges to make pillow top. Press seams toward outer border. The pillow top should be 18x15" including seam allowances.

img_congrats-pillowlg_4a.jpg

Appliqué Pillow Top

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position green tone-on-tone appliqués on pillow top. Fuse in place.

img_congrats-pillowlg_5.jpg

2. Layer completed pillow top face up on white flannel 19x16" lining; baste (the flannel adds body and acts as a stabilizer for the appliqués). With matching thread, machine-blanket-stitch around each appliqué.

3. Trim pillow top to 16-1/2x12-1/2" including seam allowances.

4. Referring to the photo for placement, sew heart-shape buttons onto pillow top.

Finish Pillow

1. With wrong side inside, fold each black print 12-1/2x19-1/2" rectangle in half to make two 12-1/2x9-3/4" double-thick pillow back rectangles. Overlap folded edges by 3" to make 16-1/2x12-1/2" pillow back (Diagram 3). Baste along all edges to secure pieces.

img_congrats-pillowlg_6.jpg