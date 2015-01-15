Color of Love

Solid color hearts stand out against a black background on this throw pillow. Use variegated thread to quilt a stipple stitch for an interesting pop of color. Fabrics are from the Cotton Supreme Solids collection by RJR Fabrics .

Inspired by Color is the Key from designer Molly Hanson

Materials

Scraps of solids (appliqués)

5⁄8 yard solid black (pillow top)

3⁄8 yard backing fabric

20-1⁄2" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

20"-square pillow form

Finished pillow: 20" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern piece.

To trace and cut appliqué shapes by hand and use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over Heart Pattern. Use a pencil to trace the pattern 33 times, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of a solid scraps; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From assorted solids, cut:

33 of Heart Pattern

From solid black, cut:

2--20-1⁄2" squares

From backing fabric, cut:

2--12-3⁄4×20-1⁄2" rectangles

Appliqué Pillow Top

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, lay out fabric hearts on a solid black 20-1⁄2" square.

100605720_apd_600.jpg

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, fuse all hearts in place. Using variegated thread, machine-stitch around each heart.

3. Layer appliquéd square, batting, and remaining solid black 20-1⁄2" square; baste. Using variegated thread, stipple stitch the appliquéd square to make the pillow top.

Finish Pillow

1. Turn one long edge of each backing fabric 12-3⁄4×20-1⁄2" rectangle under 1⁄4"; press. Turn same long edges under 1⁄4" again; press. Topstitch folded edges to hem pillow back pieces.

2. Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces about 4" to make a 20-1⁄2" square. Stitch across overlaps to make pillow back.

3. Layer pillow top and pillow back with right sides together. Stitch around all edges to make pillow cover. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press. Insert 20"-square pillow form to complete pillow.