Classic Star Pillow

To easily match any room decor, choose a neutral color for this Star block. Fabrics are from the 1000 Colors Solids collection by Lecien .

Inspired by: Stitch & Switch Pillow: Fall from designer Corey Yoder

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄2 yard solid brown (block, border)

1⁄2 yard solid cream (block)

7⁄8 yard backing fabric

27"-square muslin (lining)

27"-square batting

24"-square pillow form

Finished size: 24-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 18" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid brown, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 × 24-1⁄2" rectangles

2--3-1⁄2 × 18-1⁄2" rectangles

18 --3-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 36 small triangles total

From solid cream, cut:

1--10-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 large triangles

2--5-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 medium triangles total

4--5" squares

6 --3-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 small triangles total

From backing fabric, cut:

2--14-3⁄4 × 24-1⁄2" rectangles

Assemble Block

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a solid brown small triangle and a solid cream small triangle, being careful not to stretch bias edges. Press open to make a triangle-square. The triangle-square should be 2-3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100581431_d1_1000.jpg

2) Referring to Diagram 2, sew a solid brown small triangle to right-hand edge of Step 1 triangle-square.

100581432_d2_1000.jpg

3) Referring to Diagram 3, sew a solid brown small triangle to top edge of Step 2 unit to make a pieced triangle unit.

100581433_d3_1000.jpg

4) Repeat steps 1–3 to make 12 pieced triangle units.

5) Referring to Diagram 4, sew a pieced triangle unit to left-hand edge of a solid cream large triangle. Add a pieced triangle unit to right-hand edge of solid cream large triangle to make a Flying Geese unit (Diagram 5). The unit should be 9-1⁄2 × 5" including seam allowances.

100581434_d4_1000.jpg

100581435_d5_1000.jpg

6) Repeat Step 5 to make four Flying Geese units total.

7) Referring to Diagram 6, sew together remaining pieced triangle units and solid cream medium triangles to make four pieced triangle-squares total. Each should be 5" square including seam allowances.

100581436_d6_1000.jpg

8) Referring to Diagram 7, join pieced triangle-squares in pairs. Sew together pairs to make a pinwheel unit. The unit should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100581437_d7_1000.jpg

9) Referring to Diagram 8, lay out solid cream 5" squares, Flying Geese units, and pinwheel unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 18-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100581438_d8_1000.jpg

Assemble Pillow Top

1) Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram, sew solid brown 3-1⁄2 × 18-1⁄2" rectangles to opposite block edges. Press seams toward solid brown rectangles.

100581439_ptad_1000.jpg

2) Add solid brown 3-1⁄2 × 24-1⁄2" rectangles to remaining block edges to make pillow top. Press seams toward solid brown rectangles. The pillow top should be 24-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Finish Pillow

1) Layer pillow top, batting, and muslin lining; baste.

2) Quilt as desired. Pillow tester Jan Ragaller machine-quilted 1⁄4" inside each solid cream 5" square, large triangle, and medium triangle.

3) Trim batting and muslin lining even with pillow top edges.

4) Turn one long edge of each backing fabric 1-43⁄4 × 24-1⁄2" rectangle under 1⁄4"; press. Turn under 1⁄4" again and stitch in place to hem pillow back pieces. Each pillow back piece should be 14-1⁄4 × 24-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

5) Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces by 4" to make a 24-1⁄2" square. Stitch across overlaps to make pillow back.

100581440_pbad_1000.jpg

6) Layer quilted pillow top and pillow back with right sides together. Stitch a scant 1⁄4" from outer edges to make pillow cover. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press.