Cabin Touch Pillow
Two Log Cabin blocks and rectangles in a fun print come together to make a delightful throw pillow.
Designer: Jody Sanders
Materials
- 1⁄8 yard each of brown polka dot, teal tone-on-tone, orange polka dot, tan floral, and red tone-on-tone
- 1⁄2 yard blue-and-red floral
- 1⁄4 yard blue-and-white floral
- Polyester fiberfill
Finished block: 6-3⁄4" square
Finished pillow: 27x13-1⁄2
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From brown polka dot, cut:
- 1--1-1⁄4x7-1⁄4" rectangle
- 2--1-1⁄4x6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--1-1⁄4x5-3⁄4" rectangle
- 1--1-1⁄4" square for block center
From teal tone-on-tone, cut:
- 1--1-1⁄4x5-3⁄4" rectangle
- 2--1-1⁄4x5" rectangles
- 1--1-1⁄4x4-1⁄4" rectangle
- 1--1-1⁄4x2-3⁄4" rectangle
- 2--1-1⁄4x2" rectangles
- 1--1-1⁄4" square
From orange polka dot, cut:
- 2--1-1⁄4x4-1⁄4" rectangles
- 4--1-1⁄4x3-1⁄2" rectangles
- 2--1-1⁄4x2-3⁄4" rectangles
From tan floral, cut:
- 1--1-1⁄4x5-3⁄4" rectangle
- 2--1-1⁄4x5" rectangles
- 1--1-1⁄4x4-1⁄4" rectangle
- 1--1-1⁄4x2-3⁄4" rectangle
- 2--1-1⁄4x2" rectangles
- 1--1-1⁄4" square
From red tone-on-tone, cut:
- 1--1-1⁄4x7-1⁄4" rectangle
- 2--1-1⁄4x6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--1-1⁄4x5-3⁄4" rectangle
- 1--1-1⁄4" square for block center
From blue-and-red floral, cut:
- 1--14x27-1⁄2" rectangle for pillow back
- 1--14" square
From blue-and-white floral, cut:
- 1--7-1⁄4x14" rectangle
Assemble Blocks
1. Sew together a brown polka dot 1-1⁄4" square block center and a teal tone-on-tone 1-1⁄4" square (Diagram 1). Press seam toward brown polka dot square.
2. Sew a teal tone-on-tone 1-1⁄4×2" rectangle to right-hand edge of Step 1 unit (Diagram 2). Press seam toward rectangle just added.
3. Add remaining teal tone-on-tone 1-1⁄4×2" rectangle to top edge of Step 2 unit (Diagram 3). Press seam toward rectangle just added.
4. Sew teal tone-on-tone 1-1⁄4×2-3⁄4 rectangle to left-hand edge of Step 3 unit (Diagram 4). Press as before.
5. Referring to Diagram 5, continue adding orange polka dot, tan floral, and red tone-on-tone rectangles in counterclockwise order to Step 4 unit to make a Log Cabin block. Press all seams away from center. The block should be 7-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.
6. Repeat steps 1–5, reversing color order and referring to Diagram 6, to make a second Log Cabin block.
Assemble Pillow Top
Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram, sew together Log Cabin blocks, blue-and-red floral 14" square, and blue-and-white floral 7-1⁄4x14" rectangle to complete pillow top.
Finish Pillow
1. Layer pillow front and back with right sides together. Sew together around all edges, leaving a 4" opening in an edge for turning, to make pillow cover.
2. Turn pillow cover right side out through opening; use a chopstick or the eraser end of a pencil to push out corners. Press; stuff firmly with fiberfill. Whipstitch opening closed to complete pillow.