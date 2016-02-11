Cabin Touch Pillow

Two Log Cabin blocks and rectangles in a fun print come together to make a delightful throw pillow.

Designer: Jody Sanders

Materials

1⁄8 yard each of brown polka dot, teal tone-on-tone, orange polka dot, tan floral, and red tone-on-tone

1⁄2 yard blue-and-red floral

1⁄4 yard blue-and-white floral

Polyester fiberfill

Finished block: 6-3⁄4" square

Finished pillow: 27x13-1⁄2

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From brown polka dot, cut:

1--1-1⁄4x7-1⁄4" rectangle

2--1-1⁄4x6-1⁄2" rectangles

1--1-1⁄4x5-3⁄4" rectangle

1--1-1⁄4" square for block center

From teal tone-on-tone, cut:

1--1-1⁄4x5-3⁄4" rectangle

2--1-1⁄4x5" rectangles

1--1-1⁄4x4-1⁄4" rectangle

1--1-1⁄4x2-3⁄4" rectangle

2--1-1⁄4x2" rectangles

1--1-1⁄4" square

From orange polka dot, cut:

2--1-1⁄4x4-1⁄4" rectangles

4--1-1⁄4x3-1⁄2" rectangles

2--1-1⁄4x2-3⁄4" rectangles

From tan floral, cut:

1--1-1⁄4x5-3⁄4" rectangle

2--1-1⁄4x5" rectangles

1--1-1⁄4x4-1⁄4" rectangle

1--1-1⁄4x2-3⁄4" rectangle

2--1-1⁄4x2" rectangles

1--1-1⁄4" square

From red tone-on-tone, cut:

1--1-1⁄4x7-1⁄4" rectangle

2--1-1⁄4x6-1⁄2" rectangles

1--1-1⁄4x5-3⁄4" rectangle

1--1-1⁄4" square for block center

From blue-and-red floral, cut:

1--14x27-1⁄2" rectangle for pillow back

1--14" square

From blue-and-white floral, cut:

1--7-1⁄4x14" rectangle

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a brown polka dot 1-1⁄4" square block center and a teal tone-on-tone 1-1⁄4" square (Diagram 1). Press seam toward brown polka dot square.

100589434_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew a teal tone-on-tone 1-1⁄4×2" rectangle to right-hand edge of Step 1 unit (Diagram 2). Press seam toward rectangle just added.

100589435_d2_600.jpg

3. Add remaining teal tone-on-tone 1-1⁄4×2" rectangle to top edge of Step 2 unit (Diagram 3). Press seam toward rectangle just added.

100589436_d3_600.jpg

4. Sew teal tone-on-tone 1-1⁄4×2-3⁄4 rectangle to left-hand edge of Step 3 unit (Diagram 4). Press as before.

100589437_d4_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5, continue adding orange polka dot, tan floral, and red tone-on-tone rectangles in counterclockwise order to Step 4 unit to make a Log Cabin block. Press all seams away from center. The block should be 7-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100589438_d5_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5, reversing color order and referring to Diagram 6, to make a second Log Cabin block.

100589439_d6_600.jpg

Assemble Pillow Top

Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram, sew together Log Cabin blocks, blue-and-red floral 14" square, and blue-and-white floral 7-1⁄4x14" rectangle to complete pillow top.

100589440_ptad_600.jpg

Finish Pillow

1. Layer pillow front and back with right sides together. Sew together around all edges, leaving a 4" opening in an edge for turning, to make pillow cover.