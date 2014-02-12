Button-Band Pillow
Red-and-cream prints create an elegant pillow when combined with buttons.
Designer: Jan Ragaller
Materials
- 1⁄3 yard red stripe (pillow front)
- 3⁄8 yard red floral (pillow front and back)
- 1⁄4 yard cream-and-red print (pillow band)
- 3--1"-diameter buttons: cream
- 12×16" pillow form
Finished pillow: 12×16"
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From red stripe, cut:
- 1--10-3⁄4×13" rectangle
From red floral, cut:
- 1--13×17" rectangle
- 1--6-3⁄4×13" rectangle
From cream-and-red print, cut:
- 1--7×13" rectangle
Assemble Pillow
1. Sew together red stripe 10-3⁄4×13" rectangle and red floral 6-3⁄4×13" rectangle to make pillow front. The pillow front should be 13×17" including seam allowances.
2. To make band, fold cream-and-red print 7×13" rectangle in half lengthwise with right side inside to make a 3-1⁄2×13" strip. Sew together long edges of strip; turn right side out. Turn seam to center of one side and press.
3. With right sides facing up, center band over pillow front seam. Topstitch in place along long edges. Position buttons on band; stitch them only to band.
4. Layer pillow front and red floral 13×17" pillow back. Using 1⁄2" seams, sew around outer edges, leaving an opening along one end that accommodates pillow form. Turn pillow cover right side out. Insert pillow form through opening. Whipstitch opening closed to complete pillow.