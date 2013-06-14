Bright and Bubbly Pillow

Inspired by Bubble Up from designer Sachiko Aldous

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

22" square solid aqua (appliqué foundation)

1⁄3 yard total assorted prints (appliqués)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) orange print (piping)

1-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

20" square pillow form

2--1⁄3 yards 3⁄16"-wide cotton cording

Washable fabric glue (optional)

Finished pillow: 20-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" above for the patterns.

From assorted prints, cut:

1 of Pattern A

9 of Pattern B

8 of Pattern C

From orange print, cut:

Enough 2-1⁄4"-wide bias strips to make an 86"-long piece for piping

From backing fabric, cut:

2--20-1⁄2x24-1⁄2" rectangles

Applique Pillow Front

1. Fold solid aqua square in half vertically and horizontally (Diagram 1). Lightly finger-press folds; unfold. Fold square diagonally in both directions and lightly finger-press again to make an appliqué foundation with placement lines; unfold.

bright-and-bubbly-pillowlg_3A.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, arrange assorted A, B, and C circles atop appliqué foundation. Pin or baste circles in place.

bright-and-bubbly-pillowlg_3B.jpg

3. Machine-straight-stitch 1⁄4" from outer edge of each circle to make appliquéd pillow front. Machine-wash to ravel the appliqué edges. Press and trim appliquéd pillow front to 20-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Pillow

1. Sew together orange print 2-1⁄4"-wide bias strips to make one long bias strip.

2. Fold one short end of orange print piping strip under 1-1⁄2". With wrong side inside, fold strip in half lengthwise. Insert cording next to folded edge with cording end 1" from folded strip end. Using a zipper foot, baste through fabric layers right next to cording to make piping (Diagram 3). Trim seam allowances to 1⁄4" wide.

bright-and-bubbly-pillowlg_4A.jpg

3. Aligning raw edges, baste piping to all edges of appliquéd pillow front, starting 1-1⁄2" from folded piping end. As you stitch each corner, clip seam allowance to within a few threads of stitching line (Diagram 4); gently ease piping in place. Cut end of cording to fit snugly inside folded opening, then stitch to beginning point.

bright-and-bubbly-pillowlg_4B.jpg

4. With wrong side inside, fold each backing 20-1⁄2x24-1⁄2" rectangle in half to form two double-thick 20-1⁄2x12-1⁄4" rectangles. (The double thickness results in a more stable pillow back.) Overlap folded edges about 4" to make a 20-1⁄2" square (Pillow Back Assembly Diagram). Baste across edges where layers overlap to make pillow back.

bright-and-bubbly-pillowlg_4C.jpg