Berry Sweet

Designer: Peggy Kotek

Materials

9-1⁄2" square solid green (wreath appliqué)

9×22" piece (fat eighth) red tone-on-tone (berry appliqués, inner and outer borders)

5⁄8 yard white-and-pink print (appliqué foundation, outer border, backing)

16-1⁄2" square muslin (lining)

16-1⁄2" square batting

15"-square pillow form

Freezer paper

Lightweight card stock

Finished pillow: 15" square

Finished block: 9" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Remember to add 3⁄16" seam allowance when cutting out fabric B piece.

From red tone-on-tone, cut:

2--1×10-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1×9-1⁄2" inner border strips

4--3" squares

24 of Pattern B

From white-and-pink print, cut:

2--9-3⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangles

1--9-1⁄2" foundation square

4--3×10-1⁄2" outer border strips

From freezer paper, cut:

1--9-1⁄2" square

Appliqué Block

Designer Peggy Kotek used her needle-turn "cut-work" appliqué technique for this block, where the solid green A wreath is cut out as the appliqué work is being done, rather than beforehand. The steps for this technique follow.

1. Fold freezer paper 9-1⁄2" square in half with shiny side inside. Unfold freezer paper and align crease with dashed line on Pattern A. Using a pencil, trace Pattern A wreath onto dull side of freezer paper.

2. Re-fold freezer paper in half. Pin or staple layers to keep them from moving while cutting. Cut out design on solid traced lines, including center area, to make freezer-paper template. Remove pins or staples.

3. Carefully unfold freezer-paper template and center it, shiny side down, on right side of solid green 9-1⁄2" square. Using a hot, dry iron, press freezer-paper template onto fabric. Trace outline of template with a mechanical pencil or sharp chalk marking pencil. Remove freezer-paper template, but do not cut out appliqué piece.

4. With right sides up, place marked solid green square on white-and-pink print 9-1⁄2" foundation square, aligning fabrics' edges. Pin squares together at four corners and in the center.

5. Cut out a small portion of appliqué design at a time (about 1"), cutting a scant 3⁄16" away from drawn lines. Be careful not to cut foundation fabric. By cutting a little at a time, the foundation remains more stable. Appliqué in place with small blind stitches and matching thread, using the drawn lines as a guide to turn under the edge with your needle as you work. Continue in the same manner until entire wreath is appliquéd to the foundation.

6. Trace Pattern B 24 times on lightweight card stock; cut out. Sew a running stitch around edge of a red tone-on-tone B berry and gather around a card stock circle; press. When cool, cut threads and remove card stock circle. Repeat to prepare each berry appliqué. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, appliqué each berry in place to make heart wreath block.

100573045_apd_600.jpg

Add Borders

1. Sew short red tone-on-tone inner border strips to opposite edges of heart wreath block. Add long red tone-on-tone inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

2. Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram, lay out four red tone-on-tone 3" squares, four white-and-pink print 3×10-1⁄2" outer border strips, and bordered heart wreath block in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward red tone-on-tone squares and inner border.

100573046_pillow-top_600.jpg

3. Join rows to make pillow top; press seams in one direction. The pillow top should be 15-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Finish Pillow

1. Layer pillow top, batting, and 16-1⁄2" square muslin lining; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Peggy hand-quilted around the wreath, berries, and borders. Trim the quilted pillow top to 15-1⁄2" square.

3. Press under 1⁄4" along one long edge of each white-and-pink print 9-3⁄4×15-1⁄2" rectangle. Press under an additional 1-1⁄4" and stitch in place to hem.

4. Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges by 1" and baste overlapped edges to make pillow back. With right sides together, pin pillow back to pillow top, aligning raw edges; sew pieces together along all four edges to complete pillow cover.

100573047_pillow-back_600.jpg

5. Turn right side out. Gently press. Insert pillow form.