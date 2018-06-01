Beautiful Blues Pillow

Assorted blue and cream metallic prints make a throw pillow sparkle. Fabrics are from the Imperial collection by Robert Kaufman Fabrics .

Inspired by: Down the Middle from designer Kim Schaefer of Little Quilt Company

Quilt tester: Alison Gamm

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄2 yard medium blue print No. 1 (A and B blocks, backing)

1--10" square each of cream prints Nos. 1 and 2 (A, B, and C blocks)

1--9x21" (fat eighth) light blue print (A and B blocks)

1--10" square dark blue print (B and C blocks)

1--10" square each medium blue prints Nos. 2 and 3 (C blocks)

1--9x21" (fat eighth) cream print No. 3 (C blocks)

20--1⁄2"-square batting

20--1⁄2"-square muslin

20"-square pillow form

Finished pillow: 20" square

Finished blocks: 5" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From medium blue print No. 1, cut:

2--12-3⁄4 ×20-3⁄4" rectangles

Assemble A Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

The following instructions result in one A block. Repeat the instructions to make four A blocks total.

From cream print No. 1, cut:

1--2-1⁄2" square

From light blue print, cut:

1--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle

1--2-1⁄2" square

From medium blue print No. 1, cut:

1--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle

1--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together cream print 2-1⁄2" square and light blue print 2-1⁄2" square. Add light blue print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle.

100581393_d1_web.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, join medium blue print 1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle to Step 1 unit. Add medium blue print 1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle to make Block A. The block should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100581392_d2_web.jpg

Assemble B Blocks

The following instructions result in one B block. Repeat the instructions to make four B blocks total.

From cream print No. 2, cut:

1--1-1⁄2" square

From light blue print, cut:

1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle

1--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangle

From medium blue print No. 1, cut:

1--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle

1--1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle

From dark blue print, cut:

1--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle

1--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle

1. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together cream print 1-1⁄2" square and light blue print 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangle. Add light blue print 2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle.

100581391_d3_web.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 4, join medium blue print 1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle to Step 1 unit. Add medium blue print 1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle.

100581390_d4_web.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 5, join dark blue print 1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle to Step 2 unit. Add dark blue print 1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle to make Block B. The block should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100581389_d5_web.jpg

Assemble C Blocks

The following instructions are for making eight C blocks.

Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make two C blocks using cream print No. 1 and medium blue print No. 2, two C blocks using cream print No. 2 and medium blue print No. 2, and four C blocks using cream print No. 3 and medium blue print No. 3.

From dark blue print, cut:

8--1-1⁄2" squares

From each medium blue print Nos. 2 and 3, cut:

8--1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles

8--1-1⁄2" squares

From each cream print Nos. 1 and 2, cut:

4--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles

4--1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles

From cream print No. 3, cut:

8--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles

8--1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles

1. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together one dark blue print 1-1⁄2" square and two matching medium blue print 1-1⁄2" squares in a row. Add two matching medium blue print 1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles.

100581388_d6_web.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 7, join two matching cream print 1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles to Step 1 unit. Add two matching cream print 1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles to make Block C. The block should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100581387_d7_web.jpg

Assemble Pillow Top

1. Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram for block orientation and color placement, join A, B, and C blocks in four rows. (To get the look of this pillow, place the C blocks made with cream print No. 3 in a diagonal row.)

100581386_qad_web.jpg

2. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make the pillow top. Press seams in one direction. The pillow top should be 20-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Finish Pillow

1. Layer pillow top, batting square, and muslin square. Quilt as desired.

2. Turn one long edge of each medium blue print 12-3⁄4 ×20-1⁄2" rectangle under 1⁄4"; press. Turn folded edges under 1⁄4" again; press. Topstitch folded edges to hem pillow back pieces.

3. Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces about 4" to make a 20-1⁄2" square. Stitch across overlaps to make a pillow back.

100581394_pbad_web.jpg

4. Layer pillow top and pillow back with right sides together. Stitch outer edges together to make pillow cover. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press.