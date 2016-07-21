Baskets Pillow

Choose lime green and teal prints for the baskets and a gray print for the sashing to construct a pillow cover that has a modern feel. Most fabrics are from the Hometown Girl collection by Pat Sloan for Moda Fabrics .

Designer: Pat Sloan

Materials

1⁄4 yard teal stripe (appliqués, sashing, binding)

4--10" squares assorted cream prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yard total assorted green and teal prints (blocks)

5⁄8 yard gray print (sashing, pillow back)

17" square batting

17" square muslin

Lightweight fusible web

16"-square pillow form

Finished pillow: 16" square

Finished block: 6" square

Yardage and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in direction indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern piece. To use fusible web for appliquéing the handles, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over the Handle Pattern. Use a pencil to trace pattern four times, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web handle roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web handle onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric handles on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From teal stripe, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

1--2" sashing square

4 of Handle Pattern

From each assorted cream print, cut:

1--4-7⁄8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for 2 triangles total (you will use 1 of each)

1--4-1⁄2" square

2--2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted green and teal prints, cut:

4--4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 triangles total (you will use 4)

8--2-1⁄2" squares (4 sets of 2 matching squares)

From gray print, cut:

2--11×17" rectangles

2--2×17" sashing strips

2--2×14" sashing strips

4--2×6-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

Assemble Blocks

Mix and match handle, basket, and basket base prints as desired.

1. Center a teal stripe handle appliqué on long edge of an assorted cream print triangle, aligning raw edges. Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions. Machine-appliqué handle to make an appliquéd triangle (Diagram 1). Repeat to make four appliquéd triangles total.

100651178_pillow1_600.jpg

2. Sew together an appliquéd triangle and an assorted green or teal print triangle to make a basket segment (Diagram 2). The basket segment should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four basket segments total. (If you used oversize triangles as Pat prefers to do, place the diagonal line of a square ruler on the seam, making sure handle is centered, and trim the basket segment to 4-1⁄2" square.)

100651179_pillowd2_600.jpg

3. Sew together an assorted cream print 2-1⁄2" square and an assorted green or teal print 2-1⁄2" square to make a basket base unit (Diagram 3). The unit should be 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight basket base units.

100651180_pillow3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, sew two basket base units (matching, if desired) to each basket segment.

100651181_pillowd4_600.jpg

5. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted cream print 4-1⁄2" squares.

6. Referring to Diagram 5, align a marked cream print square with lower right-hand corner of a Step 4 unit (Diagram 5). Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press attached triangle open to make a Basket block. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Basket blocks total.

100651182_pillow5_600.jpg

Assemble Pillow Top

1. Referring to Pillow Assembly Diagram, lay out Basket blocks, gray print 2×6-1⁄2" sashing rectangles, and teal stripe 2" sashing square in three rows.

100651183_pillowqad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing. Join rows to make pillow center.

3. Sew 2×14" sashing strips to opposite edges of pillow center. Add 2×17" sashing strips to remaining edges to complete pillow top. Press all seams toward sashing. The pillow top should be 17" square.

Finish Pillow

1. Layer pillow top, batting square, and muslin square. Quilt as desired. For this project, straight vertical lines were machine-quilted 1⁄2" apart across the pillow top.

2. Turn one long edge of each gray print 11×17" rectangle under 1⁄4"; press. Turn same long edges under 1⁄4" again; press. Topstitch folded edges to hem pillow back pieces.

3. Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces about 4" to make a 17" square. Stitch across overlaps to make a pillow back.

100589816_pillowpbad_600.jpg

4. Layer pillow top and pillow back with right sides together. Stitch around all edges to make pillow cover. Turn right side out through opening in pillow back; press. Bind pillow cover with teal stripe binding strips.