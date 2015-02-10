3 Dog Night

Share the best gift ever with man's-and woman's-best friends as they snooze away the hours until the family gets home. Fashion a comfortable nap-time cushion from special canine-theme fabrics.

Designer: Jill Abeloe Mead

Materials

Small Dog Bed

5⁄8 yard brown-and-white print (sides)

1 yard brown stripe (top and bottom)

1 yard muslin (interlining)

Polyester fiberfill

Medium Dog Bed

5⁄8 yard green polka dot (sides)

1-1⁄4 yards green print (top and bottom)

3⁄4 yard green stripe (piping)

1-7⁄8 yards muslin (interlining)

5 yards of 3⁄8"-diameter cotton cording

Polyester fiberfill

Large Dog Bed

3⁄4 yard brown paw print (sides)

1-5⁄8 yards brown dog print (top and bottom)

2-3⁄8 yards muslin (interlining)

Polyester fiberfill

Finished dog beds:

Small: 20×15×3"

Medium: 24×18×4"

Large: 36×27×5"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄2" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

101471523_600.jpg

Cut Fabrics for Small Dog Bed

Cut pieces in the following order.

From brown-and-white print, cut:

2--4×21" A rectangles

2--4×16" B rectangles

From brown stripe, cut:

2--16×21" C rectangles

From muslin, cut:

2--16×21" C rectangles

2--4×21" A rectangles

2--4×16" B rectangles

Assemble Small Dog Bed

1. Lay a brown-and-white print A rectangle right side down on a flat surface. Aligning edges, place muslin A rectangle on top. Baste together around all sides, 1⁄4" from edges. Repeat with remaining brown-and-white print and muslin A rectangles.

2. Repeat Step 1 to baste corresponding muslin rectangles to brown-and-white print and brown stripe B and C rectangles.

3. Mark each corner on muslin side of C rectangles with a dot, 1⁄2" from edges (Diagram 1).

100526126_d1_600.jpg

4. Beginning and ending seams 1⁄2" from edges, sew together short ends of A and B rectangles. Repeat, alternating A and B rectangles to make a loop (Diagram 2). Press all seams open.

100526127_d2new_600.jpg

5. Join one long edge of loop to a C rectangle, matching seams of loop to marked corner dots (Diagram 3).

100526128_d3new_600.jpg

6. Repeat Step 5, joining remaining C rectangle to unsewn edge of loop and leaving a 6" opening for turning.

7. Turn right side out through opening. Stuff as desired with fiberfill. Hand-sew opening closed to complete small dog bed.

101471541_600.jpg

Cut Fabrics for Medium Dog Bed

Cut pieces in the following order.

From green polka dot, cut:

2--5×25" A rectangles

2--5×19" B rectangles

From green print, cut:

2--19×25" C rectangles

From green stripe, cut:

Enough 2- 1⁄2"-wide bias strips to total 180" for piping

From muslin, cut:

2--19×25" C rectangles

2--5×25" A rectangles

2--5×19" B rectangles

Assemble Medium Dog Bed

1. Using pieces just cut, repeat Assemble Small Dog Bed, steps 1–4.

2. Sew together green stripe 2- 1⁄2"-wide bias strips to make one long strip. Press seams open. Cover cording with strip to make piping.

3. Aligning raw edges, baste piping around edge of each C rectangle. When attaching the piping to C rectangle, begin stitching 1- 1⁄2" from piping's folded end. When you reach the marked dot at the corner of the C rectangle, clip seam allowance of piping almost up to stitching. Ease piping in place along next edge, rounding corner slightly, and continue stitching. Turn each corner in same manner.

Cut end of cording so it will fit snugly into folded opening at beginning. The ends of cording should abut inside covering.

Refold bias strip so it covers cording, lapping folded end over raw end. Finish stitching piping to C rectangle.

4. Referring to Assemble Small Dog Bed, steps 5–7, join loop to C pieces, turn right side out, stuff, and sew opening closed to complete medium dog bed.

101471509_600.jpg

Cut Fabrics for Large Dog Bed

Cut pieces in the following order.

From brown paw print, cut:

2--6×37" A rectangles

2--6×28" B rectangles

From brown dog print, cut:

2--28×37" C rectangles

From muslin, cut:

2--28×37" C rectangles

2--6×37" A rectangles

2--6×28" B rectangles

Assemble Large Dog Bed