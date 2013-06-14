Yo-Yo Wall Art

Elevate yo-yos to a new level: Mount them on a painted artist's canvas and present the composition as a wall hanging. To show off the colorful prints, some of these yo-yos are right side up and the rest are upside down. Fabrics are a variety of prints by designer Kaffe Fassett for Westminster Fabrics.

Inspired by "Gather 'Round" from designer Lesley Mehmen

Quiltmaker: Jill Abeloe Mead

Materials

130--5" squares assorted prints (yo-yos)

16x20" prestretched and primed cotton artist's canvas

Light orange acrylic paint and paintbrush

Staple gun

Glue gun (optional)

Cut Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" for Circle Pattern.

From each assorted print, cut:

1 of Circle Pattern

Assemble Yo-Yos

Thread a needle with matching or neutral thread and tie a knot about 6" from end. With an assorted print circle facedown, turn raw edge of circle a scant 1/4" toward circle center. Take small, evenly spaced running stitches (Running Stitch Diagram) near folded edge (Photo 1). To make a running stitch, pull the needle up at A and insert it back into the fabric at B, 1/8" away from A. Pull your needle up at C, 1/8" away from B. End stitching next to the starting point; do not cut thread. Gently pull thread ends to gather folded edge until it forms a gathered circle (Photo 2).

img_yoyolg_ss3-2.jpg

img_yoyolg_ss3-3.jpg

img_yoyolg_ss3-1.jpg

Knot thread ends to make a yo-yo. Trim thread. Repeat to make 130 yo-yos total.

Mount Yo-Yos on Canvas

1. Lay out yo-yos in 13 rows of 10 each. Position some of the yo-yos right side up and others wrong side up as desired. When pleased with the arrangement, whipstitch yo-yos together in each row (Photo 3). Join rows in same manner to make yo-yo rectangle. (If desired, instead of whipstitching yo-yos together, position them on canvas and use a glue gun to secure them in place.)

img_yoyolg_ss4-2.jpg