Yo-Yo Wall Art
Elevate yo-yos to a new level: Mount them on a painted artist's canvas and present the composition as a wall hanging. To show off the colorful prints, some of these yo-yos are right side up and the rest are upside down. Fabrics are a variety of prints by designer Kaffe Fassett for Westminster Fabrics.
Inspired by "Gather 'Round" from designer Lesley Mehmen
Quiltmaker: Jill Abeloe Mead
Materials
- 130--5" squares assorted prints (yo-yos)
- 16x20" prestretched and primed cotton artist's canvas
- Light orange acrylic paint and paintbrush
- Staple gun
- Glue gun (optional)
Cut Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" for Circle Pattern.
From each assorted print, cut:
- 1 of Circle Pattern
Assemble Yo-Yos
Thread a needle with matching or neutral thread and tie a knot about 6" from end. With an assorted print circle facedown, turn raw edge of circle a scant 1/4" toward circle center. Take small, evenly spaced running stitches (Running Stitch Diagram) near folded edge (Photo 1). To make a running stitch, pull the needle up at A and insert it back into the fabric at B, 1/8" away from A. Pull your needle up at C, 1/8" away from B. End stitching next to the starting point; do not cut thread. Gently pull thread ends to gather folded edge until it forms a gathered circle (Photo 2).
Knot thread ends to make a yo-yo. Trim thread. Repeat to make 130 yo-yos total.
Mount Yo-Yos on Canvas
1. Lay out yo-yos in 13 rows of 10 each. Position some of the yo-yos right side up and others wrong side up as desired. When pleased with the arrangement, whipstitch yo-yos together in each row (Photo 3). Join rows in same manner to make yo-yo rectangle. (If desired, instead of whipstitching yo-yos together, position them on canvas and use a glue gun to secure them in place.)
2. Paint canvas and let dry. Position yo-yo rectangle on canvas and use a staple gun to attach outer edges of rectangle to frame of canvas.