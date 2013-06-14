Yo-yos turn common foam eggs into holiday treasures. Gather a selection of spring fabrics, make yo-yos, and secure them to eggs with buttons and bead-topped pins to create an easy holiday centerpiece.

Inspired by "Trim a Tree" from designer Cindy Taylor Oates of Taylor Made Designs

Project maker: Mary Pepper

Materials for One Egg

9--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted green prints (yo-yos)

62 pearl-finish two-hole buttons, 3/8" to 5/8" in diameter

Foam egg, 3-1/2x4-7/8"

Straight pins, 1" long

Seed beads: green

Finished egg: 3-1/2x4-7/8"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project for patterns.

From assorted green prints, cut:

21 of Pattern A

29 of Pattern B

14 of Pattern C

Assemble Yo-Yos

1. Thread a needle with matching or neutral thread and tie a knot about 6" from end. Place a green print A circle with right side down. Fold edge in a scant 1/4". Take small, evenly spaced running stitches near folded edge to secure it (Photo 1).

img_yo-yo-eggslg_3.jpg

2. End stitching next to starting point; do not knot or cut thread. Gently pull thread ends to gather folded edge until a small gathered circle forms (Photo 2). Knot and trim thread to make an A yo-yo.

img_yo-yo-eggslg_3a.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 19 A yo-yos total, 29 B yo-yos, and 14 C yo-yos.

Assemble Yo-Yo Egg

1. Use a pin to secure a remaining green print A circle over each end of egg. Fold four small pleats in outer edges of circles so they fit smoothly around egg ends. Hold pleats in place with straight pins (Diagram 1). Remove pins at ends of egg.

img_yo-yo-eggslg_4.jpg

2. Insert a pin in edge of a C yo-yo to hold it in place in the center of narrow end of egg (Diagram 2). Hold a button over hole at center of yo-yo. Thread a seed bead onto a straight pin and insert it through one of buttonholes into foam egg. Repeat for second hole. Remove first straight pin.

img_yo-yo-eggslg_4a.jpg

3. Referring to Yo-Yo Egg Assembly Chart for the amount and size of yo-yos in each row, continue placing yo-yos on Row 1 of egg, keeping row straight and slightly overlapping each yo-yo over the one previously placed (Diagram 3). (Hint: Pin all yo-yos in row around egg to determine preferred spacing before adding buttons and beads.) Slip one edge of last yo-yo in each row under edge of first yo-yo and secure in place as previously done.

img_yo-yo-eggslg_4b.jpg

img_yo-yo-eggslg_4c.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, position Row 2 B yo-yos on egg, offsetting them to cover egg visible between Row 1 yo-yos. Secure with buttons and beaded pins.

img_yo-yo-eggslg_4d.jpg