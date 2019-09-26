Winter Mittens Tea Towel
For a quick holiday hostess gift, embellish a store-bought tea towel with fusible-appliqué mittens.
Inspired by Warm Woolen Wishes from designer Sherri K. Falls
Project tester: Diane Tomlinson
Materials
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
- 18×28" cotton tea towel
- 10"-square piece blue snowflake flannel (appliqués)
- 5"-square piece solid red flannel (appliqués)
- Lightweight fusible web
- 12"-long piece red-and-white twine
- 4--7-millimeter-diameter pom-poms: white
- Permanent liquid fabric adhesive
Finished tea towel: 18×28"
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for appliqué patterns. To use fusible web to prepare appliqués, complete the following steps.
1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over pattern pieces. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times listed below, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.
2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.
From blue snowflake flannel, cut:
- 1 each of Pattern A and Pattern A reversed
From solid red flannel, cut:
- 1 each of Pattern B and Pattern B reversed
Assemble Tea Towel
1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange appliqués on front of tea towel. Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions.
2. Using thread that matches the appliqués, machine-blanket-stitch appliqué edges.
3. Cut the baker's twine length in half. Tie each 6"-long piece into a bow. Use liquid fabric adhesive to add a pom-pom to each twine end.
4. Use liquid fabric adhesive to secure a bow to each mitten band to complete the tea towel.