Wine Time

A bottle of wine is always a thoughtful gift, but you can personalize it by enclosing it in an embellished bag.

October 16, 2015
Download this Project

Designer: Izzy Anderson

Materials

  • Purchased burlap wine bag
  • Assorted holiday-theme patterned paper
  • 1-1⁄2" square punch
  • Fast-drying glue
  • Red sewing thread
  • Chipboard accents: tree and package
  • Red-and-white gingham ribbon

Assemble Wine Bag

1.    Remove side seams from burlap wine bag and lay bag flat. Note: If your bag has a separate bottom piece, remove the side seam down to that piece, but leave the bottom piece intact.

2.    Punch twelve 1-1⁄2" squares from assorted holiday-theme paper. Arrange the squares on the front of the bag in a grid of three rows and four columns. Apply a dot of fast-drying glue to the back of each square to hold it in place.

3.    Using red sewing thread, machine-sew just inside each square edge using a zigzag stitch. Turn wine bag wrong side out.

4.    Sew the side seam closed; turn bag right side out. Glue the tree and package chipboard accents to the grid of squares.

5.    Use the gingham ribbon to tie the top of the bag closed.

