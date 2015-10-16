Wine Time
A bottle of wine is always a thoughtful gift, but you can personalize it by enclosing it in an embellished bag.
Designer: Izzy Anderson
Materials
- Purchased burlap wine bag
- Assorted holiday-theme patterned paper
- 1-1⁄2" square punch
- Fast-drying glue
- Red sewing thread
- Chipboard accents: tree and package
- Red-and-white gingham ribbon
Assemble Wine Bag
1. Remove side seams from burlap wine bag and lay bag flat. Note: If your bag has a separate bottom piece, remove the side seam down to that piece, but leave the bottom piece intact.
2. Punch twelve 1-1⁄2" squares from assorted holiday-theme paper. Arrange the squares on the front of the bag in a grid of three rows and four columns. Apply a dot of fast-drying glue to the back of each square to hold it in place.
3. Using red sewing thread, machine-sew just inside each square edge using a zigzag stitch. Turn wine bag wrong side out.
4. Sew the side seam closed; turn bag right side out. Glue the tree and package chipboard accents to the grid of squares.
5. Use the gingham ribbon to tie the top of the bag closed.