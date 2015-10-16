A bottle of wine is always a thoughtful gift, but you can personalize it by enclosing it in an embellished bag.

Materials

Purchased burlap wine bag

Assorted holiday-theme patterned paper

1-1⁄2" square punch

Fast-drying glue

Red sewing thread

Chipboard accents: tree and package

Red-and-white gingham ribbon

Assemble Wine Bag

1. Remove side seams from burlap wine bag and lay bag flat. Note: If your bag has a separate bottom piece, remove the side seam down to that piece, but leave the bottom piece intact.

2. Punch twelve 1-1⁄2" squares from assorted holiday-theme paper. Arrange the squares on the front of the bag in a grid of three rows and four columns. Apply a dot of fast-drying glue to the back of each square to hold it in place.

3. Using red sewing thread, machine-sew just inside each square edge using a zigzag stitch. Turn wine bag wrong side out.

4. Sew the side seam closed; turn bag right side out. Glue the tree and package chipboard accents to the grid of squares.